Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 2
$765,000 - $795,000
Advertisement
AGENCY: Bendigo Real Estate
AGENT: Angela Walter 0401 282 976
INSPECT: By appointment
Treasured by its owners for more than 20 years, this charming property has position and street appeal as well as a surprise. Senior sales consultant Angela Walter said the stone studio beside the house looks like it has stood for 100 years. Whereas it was built in 2017 by award-winning GA & PA Pilcher in conjunction with leading stonemason Huntly Barton. The house is a light-filled cottage with updates and original features such as leadlight glass, high ceilings and decorative cornice.
New kitchen appliances include electric wall oven and Bosch dishwasher. More features throughout are pantry, two fitted robes, gas-log fire and updated bathroom. The studio has a versatile main space plus modern laundry and bathroom. It's ideal for family, guests, hobbies, office or income from Airbnb.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.