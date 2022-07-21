Treasured by its owners for more than 20 years, this charming property has position and street appeal as well as a surprise. Senior sales consultant Angela Walter said the stone studio beside the house looks like it has stood for 100 years. Whereas it was built in 2017 by award-winning GA & PA Pilcher in conjunction with leading stonemason Huntly Barton. The house is a light-filled cottage with updates and original features such as leadlight glass, high ceilings and decorative cornice.