Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 5
Indicative selling price $1,100,000 - $1, 200,000
AGENCY: Elders Real Estate
AGENT: Wayne Heard 0409 248 477
INSPECT: By appointment
Eppalock is the sought-after location for this lifestyle property which features a beautifully presented home with tranquil views over a tree-lined creek. It is ideally suited to a vast array of activities including grazing, horticulture and a viticulture venture. It is minutes from Lake Eppalock for those who love water sports.
The home is cleverly designed with the main bedroom near the front door and the others well separated at the other end of the home. The main bedroom is spacious and its walk-in robe guides you around to the ensuite.
Adjacent the front door is a formal lounge, from the entry hall you have direct access to the open-plan living area incorporating the kitchen dining and sitting room. The modern galley-style kitchen features island bench, stainless steel appliances and a walk-in-pantry.
Open-plan living connects to an impressive undercover entertaining area with an open fire, the perfect spot to watch the setting sun. The property has garaging, rainwater storage, a large dam and fertile soil. A three-bay American-style barn has power, concrete floor, three roller doors and high-span roof for machinery and large vehicles.
Handy to Bendigo and Axedale as well as Melbourne fringe and airport.
