Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Herbert moves into contention at 150th Open Championship

By Adam Bourke
Updated July 16 2022 - 2:13am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Herbert is tied for 12th at the halfway mark of The Open Championship. Picture: GETTY IMAGES.

A second round four-under par 68 put Lucas Herbert in contention at the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.