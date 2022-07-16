Herbert moves into contention at 150th Open Championship

A second round four-under par 68 put Lucas Herbert in contention at the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews.
The 26-year-old from Bendigo is one of four Australians inside the top 12 at the halfway mark of the final major of the season.
Cam Smith leads at 13-under par, with Adam Scott tied for eighth at seven-under par, while Herbert and Min Woo Lee are tied for 12th at six-under par.
Herbert fired five birdies and one bogey in his second round and walked off the course much happier than on day one.
"I felt like that was what I probably should have shot yesterday, to be honest,'' Herbert said.
"It was good to get everything out of that round and finish off the round nice and strong.
"I had a couple of par testers coming in on 16 and 17, so to make those and keep the round flowing, and then to birdie 18 is a good finish to the day and keeps the momentum going for the week."
Playing in the afternoon groups, Herbert had to contend with an unexpected change of wind direction when he was standing on the 10th tee.
It helped him drive the green and make a birdie on the par-fourth 10th hole, but it made the remainder of the back nine tougher.
"The wind was tricky today, we basically were into the wind the entire round with the wind switch halfway,'' he said.
"I felt as though I was hitting shots under the wind all day and trying to keep the (ball) flight down, which fortunately I feel is a strength of mine.
"It would have been nice to open the shoulders and get some drives out there.
"I feel pretty good. I feel like around the greens I've been pretty handy.
"If I can keep that touch over the weekend I'll be happy."
Making the cut was Herbert's first goal of the tournament.
"I really wanted to play this tournament, the 150th here at St Andrews.
"Once I got here I really wanted to make the cut because I wanted to see what it's like coming down 18 on Sunday as late as possible.
"Looking at the stands today and everyone hanging out of buildings walking up 18 today, it was like this will be very cool on Sunday.
"I'm very happy to make the cut."
Herbert conceded Smith would be tough to catch on a St Andrews course that suits Aussie golfers.
"The course sets up well for Australians, it's like playing Royal Melbourne, but the entire golf course is like the greens at Royal Melbourne,'' Herbert said.
"It's so firm and so baked out. It's all about position...there's a lot of planning and a lot of strategy. Keeping the ball low in the wind is something Australians have always been pretty good at.
"It's not surprising to see Cam and Scotty playing well and, obviously, myself considering what we've grown up with."
Herbert will play alongside American Aaron Wise in the third round.
They are scheduled to tee off at 11.30pm Saturday (AEST).
