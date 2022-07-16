Protesters call for change as Bendigo marks Sheep and Wool Show

PROTESTERS are circling Bendigo with mobile billboards this weekend calling attention to what they describe as the violent treatment of sheep bred for wool.
Animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals commissioned the campaign to run parallel to the Australian Sheep and Wool show.
Advertisement
The show is taking place in Bendigo this weekend and is the largest event of its type in the world.
"The show ostensibly 'celebrates' sheep, but consumers have a right to know that the animals aren't celebrated in the wool industry - they're abused," PETA spokesperson Emily Rice said.
"Those who visit Bendigo this weekend should also visit WoolFacts.com, where they'll find footage from inside wool operations in Australia and overseas, all of it revealing egregious cruelty."
Wool industry advocates say Australia has strong animal welfare standards and producers are accountable for poor practices.
"These underpin access to domestic and overseas markets and reinforce Australia's commitment to advancing meaningful and effective animal welfare outcomes," peak body WoolProducers Australia has said on its Trust in Australian Wool campaign website.
Welfare standards cover feed and water; risk management in extreme weather, natural disasters, disease, injury and predation; facilities and equipment; handling, management and husbandry; breeding management; and humane killing, WorkProducers Australia says.
If you're reading this it's because you're a loyal subscriber to the Bendigo Advertiser. If you want to get more out of your subscription join the discussion on the Bendigo Advertiser's subscriber group on Facebook today.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.