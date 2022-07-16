Bendigo Advertiser
Protesters call for change as Bendigo marks Sheep and Wool Show

Updated July 16 2022 - 1:29am, first published 1:25am
Picture: SUPPLIED

PROTESTERS are circling Bendigo with mobile billboards this weekend calling attention to what they describe as the violent treatment of sheep bred for wool.

Local News

