Leigha Miller scores Geelong win

A HANDY union between Junortoun trainer Gary Donaldson, star young Lexton-based driver James Herbertson and Leigha Miller is continuing to reap rewards.
The six-year-old Art Major mare notched up her third win of the season from 17 starts with a thrilling and hard-fought victory in the ninth heat of the Alabar Vicbred Platinum Mares Sprint Championship at Geelong on Friday night.
It took a clever drive from the in-form 22-year-old, who was able to capitalise on some good fortune by dropping onto the pegs with 400-metres to travel, before taking Leigha Miller to the outside on the home turn.
Herbertson was able to mow down Michael Bellman, who attempted to lead all the way on a brave Dancing With Flo, to win in a strong 56.5 last half.
The official margin was a head, with a long gap to Sassyola (Jackie Barker) in third.
Herbertson, who finished the night with a double, was counting his blessings post-race.
"We got a bit of luck, but it's the sort of luck you can foresee as long as you are not wrong," he said.
"It worked out well.
"It took a bit to get her there. It was a credit to the frontrunner, who ran a really good race. It was only that last little bit she really knuckled down and got there.
"She's a lovely mare. I know Ryan Sanderson, who hit the deck tonight loves her, so he'd be very happy to see she won."
Sanderson, who has won four times on Leigha Miller, including three straight in February-March last year, was one of four drivers to be stood down from driving after a nasty fall in the second race at Mildura on Friday night.
He was later cleared of any serious injuries.
Leigha Miller made it two wins from her last three starts following a win at Mildura on June 24, driven by Connor Clarke.
Her other victory this season came during the Mildura Cup Carnival in April, with Herbertson again in the sulky.
The mare is in her second stint with Donaldson after her transfer to New South Wales and eventual return to the region following trainer Shane Sanderson's move from Menangle to Charlton in early 2021.
She has provided plenty of thrills for her ownership and the members of the Pacers Bendigo 1 and 2 syndicates, managed by Alan Prentice.
She has won 12 races and been placed 14 times in 64 starts, for earnings of $76,433.
Leigha Miller has raced only twice at Geelong, with her previous run as a two-year-old in 2018.
Donaldson continues to enjoy good success with his small team with seven winners and 10 placings from only 39 starters.
Besides Leigha Miller, Rocks Arnt Pets, who finished sixth at Geelong on Friday night, has won three races, while the mare Dont Waste Time has won once.
