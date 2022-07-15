Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo Braves set for double-header against Sabres, Cavaliers

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated July 15 2022 - 6:30am, first published 5:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HOME COURT: Braves are back at the Bendigo Stadium for a double-header NBL1 South round against the Sabres on Saturday followed by a clash with the Cavaliers on Sunday.

Bendigo Braves are at home this weekend at the Red Energy Arena for round 12 of the 2022 NBL1 South season.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AP

Anthony Pinda

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.