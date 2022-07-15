Bendigo Braves set for double-header against Sabres, Cavaliers

Bendigo Braves are at home this weekend at the Red Energy Arena for round 12 of the 2022 NBL1 South season.
They face a double-header with the Sandringham Sabres first up on Saturday night, followed by the Casey Cavaliers on Sunday.
Braves women head into the round on the back of a one-point thriller win against the Knox Raiders last week and are currently on top of the ladder.
However both their opponents also won on the court last week and will be looking to upstage the Braves on their home court.
Currently on a multi-game winning-streak the Braves men now sit in sixth position on the ladder (8-6) after defeating play-off hopefuls Knox Raiders last weekend.
However, their opponents this week also had big wins during round 11.
"Everyone heads into this weekend off big wins, so we're going to have to be at our best," Braves men's coach Stephen Black said.
