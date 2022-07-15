BFNL: Storm star Kallen Geary to play 100th senior game

Triple premiership player Kal Geary will add another milestone to his brilliant BFNL career on Saturday.
Geary will play his 100th senior game for Strathfieldsaye when the Storm hosts Castlemaine at Tannery Lane.
An Eaglehawk junior, Geary won two best and fairest awards with the Bendigo Pioneers before playing with Sandringham in the VFL.
He had a stint in the QAFL before returning to Bendigo where he joined two of his brothers - Shannon and Daniel - at Strathfieldsaye.
"To play 100 senior games at a club you didn't start at is pretty good effort,'' Storm co-coach Darryl Wilson said of Geary.
"He didn't play his junior footy with us, he went and played footy at a higher level and then chose us when he came back to Bendigo. We couldn't be happier that he did.
"For me, Kal is in the top echelon of players that I've seen. He sets the standards on and off the field and his ability to play anywhere is what makes him so good.
"He's a unique player. He has great speed, but he can also mark the ball really well for someone of his size."
Geary has played many outstanding games for the Storm, but for Wilson, one stands out more than others.
At three quarter-time of the 2017 grand final the Storm trailed Eaglehawk by 20 points.
They'd only kicked four goals for the match and looked in deep trouble.
Someone needed to spark the Storm and Geary stepped up to the plate.
"We switched Kal forward and he was influential in turning the game,'' Wilson said.
"He probably had a hand in four goals in the final quarter that day and helped win the grand final."
Geary's big final term helped the Storm kick nine unanswered goals and they won by 32 points.
Geary won the Nalder Medal for best on ground.
Two years later, Geary won the AFL Victoria Medal in the Storm's 2019 premiership win and he announced his retirement at the age of 28.
After a much-needed break from the game in 2020, Geary returned to play five games in the COVID-shortened 2021 season and, despite a couple of soft tissue injuries, is back full-time with the Storm this year.
"Kal makes coaching easier,'' Wilson said.
"The only problem is that I'd like to have two more of him, so that I could have one in defence, one in the midfield and one in the forward line."
While Geary plays his 100th senior game on Saturday, Carson James will play his senior debut for the Storm against the Pies.
James is the second rookie to debut for the Storm in as many weeks after Darcy Mulquiny played his first game last week.
Cal McCarty (glut), Baxter Slater (flu), Mitch Hallinan (flu) and Lachlan Gill (hamstring) are out of last week's side.
Castlemaine lost key playmaker Bailey Henderson because of Richmond VFL commitments.
Strathfieldsaye won the round four encounter between the two teams, 18.12 (120) to 2.7 (19), with Lachlan Sharp kicking eight goals.
2.20pm Saturday at Kangaroo Flat.
KANGAROO FLAT
B: J. Hywood, D. Spear, P. Murphy
HB: B. Franzini, N. Keogh, R. O'Keefe
C: E. Roberts, C. Smith, J. Mayes
HF: L. Murphy, M. Collins, B. Fry
F: L. Wilson, M. Rovers, M. Johnson
R: N. Lang, K. Symons, L. Collins
Int: D. Symons, J. Barras, Z. Sambrooks, S. Barnes
SANDHURST
B: I. Ruff, L. Hood, T. Nally
HB: M. Leyden, L. Ireland, L. Murdoch
C: J. McLean, A. Wharton, J. Rodi
HF: J. Wilkinson, L. Zimmer, B. Montague
F: J. Wharton, C. Maxted, B. Holmes
R: H. Hosking, I. Carracher, Z. Pallpratt
Int: C. Sexton, J. Stewart, M. Wilkinson, H. Free
2.20pm Saturday at QEO.
SOUTH BENDIGO
B: J. Sheahan, Z. Hare, D. Johnstone
HB: C. Taggert, S. Langley, A. van Heumen
C: O. Simpson, W. McCaig, C. Leon
HF: S. Maher, A. Smith, M. Herlihy
F: W. Keck, B. Harvey, K. Antonowicz
R: R. Walsh, N. Horbury, L. Byrne
Int: N. Leed, M. Long, B. Poyser, J. Sheean
KYNETON
B: B. Xiriha, H. Huntley, E. Turner
HB: J. Safstrom, M. Crozier, L. Thompson
C: M. Comben, L. Phillips, B. McGee
HF: G. Dickson, A. Nolte, C. Fisher
F: S. Georgiou, R. Magin, R. Pretty
R: J. Orr, J. Gaff, H. Yunghanns
Int: T. Agnew, B. Muir, N. O'Sullivan, D. Bartrop, H. Sheahan
2.20pm Saturday at Strathfieldsaye.
STRATHFIELDSAYE
B: D. Mulquiny, J. Hall, B. Lester
HB: R. Clarke, J. Neylon, L. Ratcliffe
C: B. Alexander, P. Blandford, J. Formosa
HF: M. Gordon, J. Schischka, K. Geary
F: T. Bennett, L. Sharp, R. Wilson
R: J. Mayes, J. Moorhead, D. Clohesy
Int: C. James, L. Monti, C. Sheahan, H. Lawrence, M. Parsons
CASTLEMAINE
B: N. Woodman, J. Watson, J. Hood
HB: B. Josey, R. Pedretti, K. Mcbride
C: T. Hickey, J. Byrne, T. Horne
HF: M. Kiraly, B. Keogh, B. Byrne
F: E. Maltby, Z. Denahy, L. Wilkinson
R: S. Nettleton, J. Chester, D. Slingo, S. Nettleton
Int: J. Denahy, D. Hickey, B. Moran, D. Slingo
2.20pm Saturday at Gisborne.
GISBORNE
Not supplied
MARYBOROUGH
Rick Andrews, Reece Bond, Mitchell Byrne, Patrick Chard, Joel Cooley, Kyle Downs, Chris Freeman, Thomas Gardam, Dylan Harberger, Aidan Hare, Jayden Hooper, Kya Lanfranchi, Liam Latch, Lachie Mackie, Mitchell Mcclure, Brady Neill, Coby Perry, Jake Postle, Jack Shay, Cam Skinner, Nic Swan, Patrick Van der pol
2.20pm Saturday at Golden Square.
GOLDEN SQUARE
B: J. Merrin, J. Coe, L. Jacques
HB: J. Geary, L. Duguid, Z. Shelton
C: J. Thrum, R. Hartley, H. Morcom
HF: J. Burke, T. Reeves, J. Fitzpatrick
F: J. Brett, R. Monti, B. Vaz
R: M. Compston, L. Barrett, J. Hickman
Int: B. James, T. Strauch, W. Thrum, J. Stewart
EAGLEHAWK
B: B. Rowles, S. Knott, D. Hanley
HB: Z. Carter, C. Holmes, L. Davis
C: J. Mullen, C. Langford, K. Lloyd
HF: D. Richards, S. Thompson, L. Marciano
F: B. Thompson, S. Williams, C. McGlashan
R: J. Lawton, B. Evans, N. Wheeler
Int: D. Williams, J. Thompson, F. Verhey, O. Madden
