After three years away, there was no time to waste for farmers showing their stock at the Australian Sheep and Wool Show.
On Friday morning, Dorpers, Dorsets, English Leicesters, Merinos, Polwarths, Shropshires and South and White Suffolks were judged.
Holbeck Park owner David Pickles enjoyed a successful morning being named most successful exhibitor after his Shropshires won champion ewe, champion ram, reserve champion ewe and reserve champion ram.
It was the second time Mr Pickles, from Huntly, had exhibited his sheep.
"It's been weeks involved getting them ready and getting them holder trained," he said.
"I've had them about nine years and only shown them twice.
"They are a rare breed and I wish more people were into them. They are a meat breed that 100 years ago was the most popular breed in Australia."
Mr Pickles said it was good to see Bendigo able to host the three-day national event after the pandemic cancelled the last two years.
"Last year everyone was upset (at the late cancellation) but there was nothing we could do about it," he said. "We just had to suck it up and come back this year."
Timboon breeder Colin Taylor was showing his English Leicesters for the last time.
He has sold his stock and will retire after first turning to farming in 1959.
"I started showing in Hamilton in 1959 and I've only missed a couple of shows when they had the virus," he said. "This year I'm back and it will probably be my last show.
"I'm out. I sold my breeding ewes last October and only have rams here this year.
"It's just time to take things a bit easier. Like one old chap said to me once 'your steps are getting shorter'.
"I've been breeding them for too long. From 1959 to now is a long time to be breeding stud sheep."
In outing at this year's show, Mr Taylor picked up four firsts, two seconds and a champion with his English Leicesters.
He said he was happy to see a number of people showing the breed.
"The English Leicesters out here today, there was 11 yearlings in one class," he said. "That was fantastic.
"There haven't been many numbers in the last few years and to see five exhibitors with 11 sheep in one class is terrific.
"It's good for the breeders, good for the industry."
Mr Taylor said English Leicesters had a quiet nature about them, which is why he bred them for so many years.
"I started Leicesters in 1976 and I've been breeding them ever since," he said.
"They're nice and quiet and I got a very, very good, heavy, lustrous wool and fleece on them."
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
