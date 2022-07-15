HDFNL: 350-game milestone for North Bendigo's Cameron Lomas

CAMERON Lomas' career at North Bendigo will reach the 350-game milestone when he lines up for the Bulldogs' reserves against Huntly in the Heathcote District league on Saturday.
Advertisement
Lomas joined the Bulldogs in 2001 from South Bendigo, with the key attraction to play alongside his brother, Travis, who is also a 300-gamer for North Bendigo.
More than 20 years later Lomas is still pulling the boots on for the Bulldogs at the age of 40 and as he showed last week is still a strong contributor in the reserves.
While much of Lomas' 200-game senior career was spent as a defender, he has turned forward in the reserves and last week booted a haul of 13 goals against Leitchville-Gunbower, taking his season tally to 44 from 13 games.
"The club basically means everything to me... it has pretty much been my life for the past 20-odd years," Lomas said on Friday.
"I don't do much else outside of football, so it has been that one constant for me over the past 20 years."
The club basically means everything to me... it has pretty much been my life for the past 20-odd years- Cameron Lomas
Lomas' career at the Bulldogs includes captaining the senior side for five years between 2006 and 2010.
"Captaining the senior team through those five years was a great honour," Lomas said.
He has also played in two reserves flags - 2001 and 2017 - the latter in which he also coached when the Bulldogs defeated White Hills.
The Bulldogs reserves sit fourth on the ladder with a 7-6 record heading into Saturday's round 15.
Lomas reaching the 350-game milestone comes on the same day North Bendigo will celebrate its history on Saturday night with its 75th anniversary gala night and Hall of Fame ceremony at the All Seasons.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.