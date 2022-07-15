Bendigo Baseball Association U-12s primed for Winter State Championships

Bendigo Baseball Association's under-12 team is primed for a big weekend in Werribee at the Victorian Winter Championships.
The 16-strong squad will compete against some of the best junior teams from across the state.
Advertisement
Coached by Anthony Amsing, the squad has put in plenty of hard work during the trial phase and pre-training ahead of match one against Ringwood on Saturday morning.
"This is an exciting time for the BBA as an organisation," Amsing said.
"We have a team that has a mixture of representation from all of our local clubs which goes to show the great level of players we have.
"The level of experience and skills of our group is exciting which puts the BBA in a positive position for years to come."
The-two day tournament at Werribee will see the BBA team play three matches on Saturday, followed by two more on Sunday.
Finalists will be determined based on performances during the regular round stage of the competition.
Regardless of the final result, Amsing said the opportunity to compete at a state-level tournament provided invaluable experience for the players.
"In total we've been able to field three representative teams (U-12,U-14 and U-16) and next year we hope to grow with an under-18 team too," he said.
"This type of selection is important for the players as they're able to see the elite pathway and all that's involved - kids always come back from competing at championships with improved skills.
"At a local level we then see this filter back into our club-based competition which is a positive as it boosts the overall growth of junior participation."
Even during the lead-up to the final team selection, the BBA was excited with the overall interest from both parents and players wanting to be involved with the team.
"We had a fantastic response to the initial try-outs with around 20 kids putting their hand up to be part of the team," Amsing said.
"It made the overall standard of the tryouts a lot higher than we expected and created a competitive edge to the process."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.