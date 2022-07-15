Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Baseball Association U-12s primed for Winter State Championships

BENDIGO'S BEST: The Bendigo Baseball Association's under-12 squad is ready for a strong performance.

Bendigo Baseball Association's under-12 team is primed for a big weekend in Werribee at the Victorian Winter Championships.

