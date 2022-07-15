Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ

BFNL: Bloods' growing maturity highlighted in past two wins - skipper

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated July 15 2022 - 4:13am, first published 1:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IMPORTANT CAUSE: Kyneton's Loryn Savoia and South Bendigo's Zac Hare with the number zero football jumpers to be worn by club captains this weekend.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.