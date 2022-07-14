Lucas Herbert six shots off lead ahead of second round at St Andrews

Lucas Herbert starts the second day of the 2022 Open Championship six shots off the lead after shooting an opening two-under par (70) round on Thursday.
Teeing up at the Open for the third time in his career, Herbert was one-under after carding birdies on the par-four second and fourth holes before a bogey on the sixth.
Herbert capped off the front nine with a birdie on the par-four ninth to make the turn at two-under.
Once on the back nine Herbert played steady golf by carding nine-straight pars to remain at two-under for the day and T27 on the leaderboard - six shots behind leader Cameron Young.
Overall, Herbert was pleased to have finished the first round of the 150th Open at St Andrews below par.
"I kind of had a target of five-under today, but it's not as easy out there as it looks on paper," he said during his post-round interview.
"I am happy to go on this start as it doesn't put me behind the eight ball."
Herbert said the historic challenges the iconic course had to offer lived up to its expectations.
"The pins are tricky," he said.
"That pin on 15, I am not sure how anyone gets close. I guess it's the defence of the old course to have a nice firm course out there with pins tucked in tricky spots."
Looking ahead to Friday's round and the potential of being around after the weekend cut - Herbert believes after a few years on tour that he has now fully grasped what it takes to contend at major tournaments.
Earlier this year Herbert recorded a career-best major finish of T13 at the 2022 PGA Championship.
"I am starting to clue onto a few things...I've figured out what it takes to contest majors, put together good rounds and how to keep scorecards blemish-free," he said.
"Hopefully it continues this week.
"It's tough out there and there's a fine line between good and bad shots because it's so firm.
"I wish my card was lower, but I am happy with the round and how I mentally committed to the shots when needed."
Herbert was playing alongside controversial major champion Phil Mickelson during round one and had an 11-year-old score to settle.
After being snubbed by Mickelson after asking for his autograph when he was an amateur at the 2011 President's Cup, Herbert thought it was a good opportunity to bring it up.
"I didn't give Phil much all day and when we got to the 15th I led the conversation with 'hey Phil, by the way I hate you'," he said.
"I then explained to him the story. He was very apologetic and I was like 'I'm kind of ribbing you here'. Then we finished off the round and he signed a glove for me.
"It says 'Lucas, 11 years late' so that's pretty funny. I'm going to frame this one."
Herbert, Mickelson and Kurt Kitayama return to the course for round two at 9.30pm AEST tonight.
Cameron Smith was the best of the Australian contingent during round one at five-under par (T3).
