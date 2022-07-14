Bendigo Advertiser
Pal's Reward shows toughness on home turf

By Kieran Iles
Updated July 14 2022 - 7:54am, first published 7:35am
GRITTY: Pal's Reward wins the Trevor Kenny Memorial Benchmark 64 Handicap at Bendigo on Thursday. Picture: BRETT HOLBURT/RACING PHOTOS

BENDIGO trainer Kym Hann is enjoying success with his team in Darwin, but it was one of his gallopers back at home who flew the flag on Thursday.

