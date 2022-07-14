Bendigo Advertiser
Siobhan Thompson takes charge at Athletics Bendigo

By Nathan Dole
July 14 2022 - 10:30pm
Siobhan Thompson

ATHLETICS Bendigo Region has appointed talented field athlete Siobhan Thompson as its new general manager.

