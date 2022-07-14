Siobhan Thompson takes charge at Athletics Bendigo

ATHLETICS Bendigo Region has appointed talented field athlete Siobhan Thompson as its new general manager.
Thompson takes charge at AB following stints by Terry Hicks, and firstly by Craig Green.
Advertisement
A bronze medallist in the open javelin at this year's Victoria Country track and field titles run in Bendigo, Thompson starts her new role on August 1.
The 25-year-old has attained a Bachelor of Sports Management and a Bachelor of Business along with a Graduate Certificate in Communications.
Thompson's background includes basketball, volleyball and soccer administration.
She competes with Eaglehawk Athletics Club and has taken on officiating roles with and also being committee member of Little Athletics (LA).
On the athletics field, Thompson achieved a season-best of 32.02 metres to win bronze in the open javelin at the 2021-22 country titles.
At the same meet she hit marks of 28.94m at discus and 8.46m at shot put.
Thompson is a qualified Athletics Australia official and was involved at this year's Oceania Championships in Mackay.
She has officiated at several LAVIC State Championships and was an official for the 2022 Australian Little Athletics Championships.
As an athlete and official, Thompson brings a wide range of skills to Athletics Bendigo.
Terry Hicks will continue to provide support to Thompson across the next few months to enable a smooth transition for AB in the lead-up to the summer season and also play a part in the region's success in the cross-country arena.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.