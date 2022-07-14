HDFNL: Bombers to host first indigenous game in clash against Grasshoppers

LEITCHVILLE-Gunbower and Colbinabbin will pay respects to indigenous culture in round 15 of the Heathcote District Football-Netball League on Saturday.
The Bombers will host their inaugural indigenous round game when they take on the Grasshoppers at Gunbower.
Both clubs will wear indigenous guernseys on the football field and bibs on the netball court, while the day will also feature a smoking ceremony and Welcome to Country from 2pm to be led by Wollithiga man Uncle Rick Ronnan.
The Bombers' indigenous football jumpers and netball bibs have been designed by Wollithiga woman Aunty Neva Takele.
Named "Leitchy Gunny Dreaming" the design has the Yorta Yorta totem of the long-necked turtle representing the two towns coming together following the merger of Leitchville and Gunbower in 1995.
The backdrop of the design is based on Kow Swamp, which is located 3kms south of Leitchville and 6kms from Gunbower.
Kow Swamp was a significant meeting place for the Yorta Yorta and neighbouring Barapa Barapa and Dja Dja Wurrung people.
"Kow Swamp is very culturally significant and it's all on our back doorstep," Leitchville-Gunbower vice-president Matt Hawken said on Thursday.
"A lot of people probably don't know the history of Kow Swamp. It was originally Ghow Swamp in the Yorta language, which means Gypsum in the soil.
"As a league we haven't done an indigenous round all together, but I think in time we'll get there.
"It takes some time to build a relationship with a local indigenous community and it's also an opportunity to recognise some fantastic indigenous players we've had."
