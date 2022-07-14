Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Making sense of what to do with all of the wool on display this weekend will be made easier at bowls club

JS
By Julieanne Strachan
Updated July 14 2022 - 8:37am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kaye and Lisa

AN ARTISANS Textile Festival will open today to help Bendigo residents make their way through all of the possibilities for wool this weekend at the showgrounds.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JS

Julieanne Strachan

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.