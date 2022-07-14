AN ARTISANS Textile Festival will open today to help Bendigo residents make their way through all of the possibilities for wool this weekend at the showgrounds.
Organiser of the textiles festival, Lisa Howard, said the event would complement the Australian Sheep and Wool Show.
The sheep show is expected to bring livestock breeders from every state in Australia to the Bendigo showgrounds to compete for championship ribbons.
It will feature shearing competitions and workshops.
Ms Howard said textile and fibre crafts would be on display and live demonstrations would be held at the bowling club.
"It will really show you how to take wool and make it into textiles," she said.
"Crafts range from spinning, weaving, knitting, crochet, socks created on an antique circular sock knitting machine, hand painted silk garments and basket making."
Ms Howard said eight stall holders would demonstrate their textile passion.
"It is all about sharing textile and fibre crafts for the joy and benefit of current and future generations," she said.
"We encourage visitors to stay a while, learn something new or re-kindle a lost textile craft."
There will be handmade pure wool and luxury fibre garments available for sale.
Ms Howard said space had been set aside for people to work on their own craft projects.
"Bring along a project you are working on and chat to other like minded crafters."
The festival will be held on July 15-17 at 42-54 Fenton Street, Bendigo. It will be open from 9am-5pm on Friday and Saturday and on Sunday from 9am-2pm. It will cost $2 to enter.
