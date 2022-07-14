Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

CVFLW: Hawks fly to Wade Street for clash with Bulldogs

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated July 14 2022 - 4:37am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RAIN, HAIL OR SHINE: Wet weather caused havoc during the round four clash earlier in the year between Eaglehawk and Golden Square. Pictures: NONI HYETT

Eaglehawk will look to keep its three-game winning streak alive this weekend when they tackle Golden Square on Friday night for round 13 of the 2022 Central Victoria Football League Women's season.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AP

Anthony Pinda

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.