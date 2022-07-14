CVFLW: Hawks fly to Wade Street for clash with Bulldogs

Eaglehawk will look to keep its three-game winning streak alive this weekend when they tackle Golden Square on Friday night for round 13 of the 2022 Central Victoria Football League Women's season.
The under-lights clash at 6.30pm at Wade Street pits the Hawks against the Bulldogs in a crucial must-win match to boost themselves up the ladder ahead of the fast-approaching finals series.
With five regular rounds left in the season, Hawks are currently in fifth position on the ladder.
Bulldogs are second on the ladder behind Castlemaine and are primed for a spot in the finals.
Strathfieldsaye Storm are at home on Sunday (2.30pm) and will host the Magpies in what's bound to be a challenging test for the Storm as Castlemaine is yet to drop a game this season.
North Bendigo will look to end the second half of the season on a high-note when they face Kyneton at Atkins Street on Sunday (2.30pm).
Bulldogs are yet to score a win and will need to dig deep to overcome the might of the Tigers who sit in fourth position and primed for a finals appearance.
Bendigo Thunder and Kerang both have a bye.
