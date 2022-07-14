Campaspe Shire is encouraging ratepayers to plant a tree on their behalf as it seeks to improve the environmental landscape of the region.
Native seedlings are now available to rural landowners in the shire at a subsidised cost.
Campaspe Shire Council mayor Chrissy Weller encouraged rural ratepayers to complete an order form for the Rural Tree Scheme.
"Creating a resilient, protected and healthy natural environment is one of the priorities in our Council Plan," she said.
"To improve our shire's landscape, create habitat for wildlife and to introduce windbreaks, council opens the Rural Tree Scheme annually.
"It's an excellent program that is in high demand, so I would encourage landowners to place their order form sooner rather than later.
"Once the orders have been received, our local nurseries propagate the plants, which become available to those who placed orders in autumn the following year."
Cr Weller said the scheme encouraged the growth of native flora throughout the municipality.
"The scheme contains around 40 native plant species that are well suited to the Campaspe climate and soil types," she said.
"The plants available range from ground covers that grow to less than a metre, to trees that will grow more than 30 metres.
"Properties less than five hectares can have a maximum of 50 seedlings per rate notice, while properties greater than five hectares can have a maximum of 160 seedlings per rate notice.
"Council and local Landcare groups can assist you with species selection and site preparation."
To be eligible, you must own property in the farm, rural living or rural conservation zones.
If you're uncertain about which zone you reside in, you can contact council on 1300 666 535.
You can complete an online order form or download an order form, pick one up at one of council's Customer Service Centres or have one posted to you.
The scheme is open until December 1, but may close earlier if there is overwhelming demand.
For more information on the Rural Tree Scheme, go to the 'Now Open' tab on council's website.
