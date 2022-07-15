Our What's On section is for community and not-for-profit groups to advertise their events.
ARTISANS TEXTILE FESTIVAL
The Artisans Textile Festival is in its ninth year, celebrating textile and fibre crafts.
Eight stallholders eagerly demonstrate passion through spinning, weaving, knitting, crochet, socks created on an antique sock knitting machine, hand painted silk garments and basket making.
Handmade pure wool and luxury fibre garments are available to try on and purchase.
There will also be homemade soup, wraps, sandwiches, scones, slices, tea and coffee.
There is also a space in the middle of the hall for you to sit and relax. Bring along a project you are working on and chat to other likeminded crafters.
$2 entry.
Where: North Bendigo Bowls Club, Fenton Street, Bendigo.
When: Saturday, July 16, 9am to 5pm and Sunday, July 17, 9am to 2pm.
BENDIGO QUEER FILM FESTIVAL
The Bendigo Queer Film Festival (BQFF) is in its 18th year and is proud to be one of the regional centres hosting its own queer film festival.
The BQFF provides opportunities to LGBTIQA+ people living in the region, showcasing queer talent.
For more information and tickets, please email: tourism@bendigo.vic.gov.au or phone 5434 6060 or click here.
Where: Various locations in Bendigo.
When: Friday to Sunday, July 15 to 17.
SHEEP SHOW
For three days Bendigo will showcase all things sheep and wool for the annual Australian Sheep and Wool Show, the biggest sheep show of its kind in the country.
This event will feature something for everyone with sheep breeders from every state with about 3000 sheep on show; woollen fashions and crafts; fine foods and the Bendigo Festival of Lamb; shearing competitions and workshops, dog trials, Australian wool fashion parades, the Women of Wool, various trade sites, the cattle precinct, ram sales and much more.
For more information and tickets, click here.
Family event, children under 14 years free entry.
Where: Bendigo Showgrounds, Holmes Road, North Bendigo.
When: Friday and Saturday, July 15 and 16, 9am to 5pm, Sunday, July 17, 9am to 4pm.
OLD TIME BUSH DANCE
The Bush Dance and Music club are holding its dance next weekend.
Dances on the program will be Old Time and Bush Dances.
Music will be by The Emu Creek Bush Band.
Admission adults $8 and children under 16 free.
A plate of supper to share would be appreciated.
More information please phone Mary 5442 1153 or Dianne 0418 172 286.
Where: Holy Trinity Church Hall, Keck Street, Bendigo.
When: Saturday, July 16, from 8pm.
RALLY 4 EVER
Rally 4 Ever Community Tennis program has been announced.
This program will feature coach Aidan Fitzgerald.
No experience needed and a lunch will be provided.
For more information, see: rally4ever.org or phone 0402 252 041.
Where: South Bendigo Tennis Club, Neale Street, Flora Hill.
When: Wednesday, July 20, from 11.30am to 1pm.
GLOW AFTER DARK
Sounds and lights will take over Rosalind Park for an event launched as part of the City of Greater Bendigo's 2022 Winter Events program.
GLOW - Bendigo After Dark will run for three weeks and will build on Awaken, an event that was held last year in the park.
This event will feature colours, light, movement, performers and sounds.
Where: Rosalind Park, Bendigo.
When: Until Sunday, July 17, Sunday to Thursday, various times.
AFTERNOON DANCE
Join in with the Spring Gully Dance Committee for a Sunday afternoon dance.
Music will be by Rod McKenzie.
Delicious afternoon tea of sandwiches, slices, tea and coffee provided.
Admission is $10.
All welcome.
Inquiries phone Keith 5444 2953 or Joy 0438 544 705.
Where: Spring Gully Hall, Spring Gully Road.
When: Sunday, July 17, from 1.30pm to 5pm.
RAINBOW WRITERS WORKSHOP
Hosted by Castlemaine Community House and Castlemaine Health, with the assistance of Mount Alexander Shire Community Grants program, this event is a free creative writing course aimed at aspiring LGBTQIA+ writers.
Running each Saturday until August 6, this writing masterclass will provide writers the chance to hone their storytelling skills, using their life experiences to inspire fiction, script writing, creative non-fiction and memoir.
Rainbow Writers will be taught by Karen Corbett, a former creative writing teacher at the Victorian College of the Arts and Melbourne University and Cathy Samsury, a retired creative writing and English teacher for VCE students.
The course will also teach skills and techniques to overcome writer's block and avoid the curse of the flashing cursor.
This workshop is free to participants, but places are limited. For more information, click here.
No experience is necessary.
Where: Online course.
When: Saturdays, until August 6, 11am to 12.30pm.
MALMSBURY MARKET
Celebrate Malmsbury's Famers and Artists market this month with an abundance of fresh and local produce, and the best artisan crafted products.
The market will feature something for everyone, fresh produce and lots of art.
For more, click here.
Where: Cricket Ground, Ellesmere Place, Malmsbury.
When: Sunday, July 17, 9am to 1pm.
TALBOT MARKET
The small town of Talbot boasts a country farmers market which features real livestock, produce and a great community spirit.
There will be about 80 regional produce and artisian stalls, a chance to listen to live music, breakfast foods and coffee and much more.
Where: Scandinavian Crescent, Talbot.
When: Sunday, July 17, 9am to 1pm.
GALLERIES AND ART
BENDIGO ART TRAIL
Explore Bendigo's arts precinct and discover artistic treasures with the Emporium Creative Hub Art Trail app.
The app shows local artists work in an outdoor virtual gallery.
This app will help you learn more about the artists and their practice while being guided around Bendigo.
Each piece is located at a creative venue that is actively supporting the local arts scene.
The Bendigo Art Trail is an easy walk and suitable for all ages.
Download the app on iOS or Android here.
Where: Various locations in Bendigo.
When: Ongoing event.
ALL SHOOK UP
All Shook Up is an art show presented by the Bendigo Art Society.
After a COVID-recess, the group presents a display of works created during lockdown.
All works are for sale. Admission $2, under 16 free.
For further information email: bendigoartsociety@gmail.com
Where: Dudley House, View Street, Bendigo.
When: Saturday and Sunday, July 16 and 17, 10am to 4pm.
HEAVENLY
The Heavenly exhibition celebrates vintage wedding and other fashions from all over the globe.
There will be garments from high Victorian era through to the 1970's, with a focus on the history of special occasions.
Where: Upstairs Gallery, entry at Run Rabbit Run Cafe, Hargraves Street, Castlemaine.
When: Open daily, 8.30am to 3.30pm.
WINTER EXHIBITION
This Market Building Art Winter Exhibition features more than 90 artists from the Goldfields region.
This event features a wide range of art mediums, including paintings, photography, sculptures and textiles.
All of these works showcase the diverse arts community.
For further information, email: castlemainevic@mountalexander.vic.gov.au
Where: Castlemaine Market Building, 44 Mostyn Street, Castlemaine.
When: Until Sunday, September 4, open 9am to 5pm, Sunday to Saturday.
HYMNS ALIVE
Hymns Alive is an ecumenical group of up to 50 people who will meet to sing their favourite hymns and enjoy fellowship.
Steve Blyth Campus Director of Australian Fellowship of Evangelical Students at Bendigo Latrobe University will be guest speaker.
Includes delicious afternoon tea.
Free bus service from your house may be available.
Phone Allan 5442 2774 for more details.
New members most welcome, phone Frank 5447 8161.
Where: Connect Church, 35 Solomon Street, Bendigo.
When: Thursday, July 28, from 1.30pm.
GIRLS SCHOOL 1956 REUNION
Girls who began Form 1 at Bendigo Girls School in February 1956 are invited to attend a special celebratory lunch on Saturday September 24.
Please contact Elizabeth 0411 591 140 to reserve your place and get further details.
Where: Pearl Room, National Hotel, High Street, Bendigo.
When: Saturday, September 24, noon to 4.30pm.
