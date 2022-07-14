Bendigo riders Harrison, Bailey win Damian McDonald Memorial

Bendigo rising star cyclists Curtis Harrison and Belinda Bailey have taken out the top prizes at the 2022 Damian McDonald Memorial Road Race.
Harrison took out the junior men's race in 2:11.55, nearly seven minutes in front of his nearest competitor Jack Ward (Blackburn CC), followed by Jack Yorston (Alpine CC) in third.
Advertisement
Fellow club rider Toby McCaig was also in contention within the junior men and finished 10th.
Bailey finished the 84km race in 2:33.13 to lock in top step on the junior women's podium.
In action within the senior division was Bendigo Mountain Bike Club's Isaac Fletcher who finished sixth in the men's race.
The annual race meet was hosted by the Blackburn Cycling Club at Lake Eildon in honour of champion cyclist and Commonwealth Games gold medallist in McDonald who was tragically killed in a traffic crash in 2007.
In the lead-up to the race at Eildon it was recently announced that Bailey had been chosen by AusCycling to be part of the junior U-19 men's and women's Australian Cycling squad that will race at the forthcoming 2022 UCI Road World Championships in Wollongong later this year.
Meanwhile over in Europe, Bendigo rider Chris Hamilton continues his debut at the 2022 Tour de France.
During Wednesday's 152km stage from Albertville to Col du Granon Serre Chevalier Hamilton finished in 35th position (04:44.14), around 30 minutes behind stage winner Jonas Vingegaard (04:18.02).
Vingegaard, who was last year's runner-up, made a charge after dropping Tadej Pogacar off around 5km before the stage summit, overtaking the leader Nairo Quintana to finish three minutes ahead of the yellow jersey.
The 25-year-old Danish Jumbo-Visma rider is now the general classification leader ahead of Thursday's stage from Briancon to Alpe d'huez.
General Classification
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.