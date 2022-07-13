Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

BCHS to be one-stop hub for child mental health care and wellbeing support in the Loddon Mallee

DC
By David Chapman
July 13 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BCHS to be one-stop hub for child mental health care and wellbeing support

Families across central Victoria with children aged 0-11 years will now have access to a one-stop shop for mental health care and health and wellbeing support under a major initiative announced on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

David Chapman

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.