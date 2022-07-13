Braves ' Tess Madgen sinks crucial winner against Knox Raiders

Bendigo Braves women's one-point thriller win against the Knox Raiders on Saturday was a game worthy of being a finals match-up.
With less than 30 seconds remaining on the clock, a two-pointer jump shot from Tess Madgen put the Braves ahead, final result 76-75.
Braves women's coach Mark Alabakov said the performance was an example of the team's overall strength.
"When we're tested the strength of our group always holistically shines through," he said.
Kelly Wilson put the Braves up by six points with around seven minutes remaining in the final quarter before Knox's Alicia Froling, Sara Hamson and Klara Wischer responded.
The trio each hit a two-pointer to bring the scores back to level with two minutes on the clock.
However, Braves' Tess Madgen had other plans for the trip to the State Basketball Centre.
A quick back-and-forth between the teams saw the scores bounce around before Madgen made a two-pointer to put the Braves ahead by one point and see out the match.
Alabakov said a full-team effort at both ends of the court was integral to getting the win over the Kennedy Kereama-coached Raiders.
"Specifically our ability to contain the three-point line and boxing out was exceptional," he said.
Madgen was 5-8 for three-pointers and finished with 31-points, 11 rebounds and six assists.
Wilson nearly locked down a triple-double after contributing 10-points, eight rebounds and even assists.
Megan McKay had 20 points and 12 rebounds, while Abbey Wehrung had 10 points and eight rebounds.
Braves remain on top of the ladder with a 12-2 record and are back at home this weekend for a double-header at the Red Energy Arena.
First up on Saturday are the Sandringham Sabres at 5.30pm, followed by a clash on Sunday at 12pm against the Casey Cavaliers.
The round 12 matches marks what's expected to be Madgen's last for the team before she heads to New York City later this month for FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup practice matches against Canada.
"We're so proud of Tessa and her opportunity to be part of the Opals' leadership group," Alabakov said.
"We're sure that she will do great things while over there during the lead up to the World Cup."
After the games in the United States, Madgen will return home to Australia in time for the business end of the NBL1 South season.
In Madgen's absence, Alabakov said some of the team's rising stars would earn valuable minutes on the court.
