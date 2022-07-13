Tennis program Rally4Ever helping to improve mental wellbeing

A NEW tennis program has launched in Bendigo aiming to help improve mental wellbeing.
The Rally4Ever program hit off at the South Bendigo Tennis Club on Wednesday.
The program will involve free weekly 60-minute sessions for anyone who may be feeling lonely, struggling with their mental wellbeing or wanting to reconnect with the community.
The program is being led by tennis coach Aidan Fitzgerald.
"I love the idea of providing a free tennis program to the community that gets people on court and creating a fun, stress-free time for everyone, which hopefully continues into the rest of the day and week," Fitzgerald said.
The Rally4Ever program began in 2019 as an initiative of former professional tennis player and now women's commentator Louise Pleming after meeting a homeless man named Brian while working in an inner-city soup kitchen.
After learning they both had a love of tennis they had a game together and continued to do so, with the positive changes that tennis had on Brian leading to the Rally4Ever program being established.
"It's Rally4Ever's mission to help people through tennis and exercise," Pleming said.
"We don't discriminate. We just provide a safe place to have fun and connect through movement.
"The program aims to not only get people moving again, but also create social connections and long-term friendships.
"We are breaking down barriers and connecting everyone in our community through the wonderful game of tennis.
"People from all walks of life join the program and no-one judges.
"We've had young people who have had major breakdowns, older people who are lonely and feel isolated, the young and at-risk youth on the street.
"The Rally4Ever community program gives people the opportunity to learn new skills and make new friends, motivating them to keep coming back each week once they start playing regularly."
The program will run at South Bendigo Tennis Club in Neale Street, Flora Hill, each Wednesday from 11.30am.
For more information on the program contact Michael Carter on 0402 252 041.
Transport can be arranged for those requiring it to participate in the program.
