Square's Smith makes it through to final 12 of Renegades Recruit program

GOLDEN Square cricketer Liam Smith says he put his name forward to participate in the second season of Renegades Recruit expecting that would be as far as it goes.
He certainly didn't anticipate he'd be among the final 12 selected for the TV series that is giving the winner the opportunity to earn a place in the Melbourne Renegades Academy program.
Smith - the Golden Square captain - ticks all the boxes of being able to impact games with the bat, ball and in the field and along with his fellow final 12 contestants will put his skills to the test at the Junction Oval this Sunday.
"I was just lying in bed one night back in May and saw it pop up on Facebook, so I thought I'd chuck my name in the ring and, to be honest, didn't think too much more of it," Smith said on Wednesday.
"I had completely forgotten about it and then got a call from the Renegades a couple of weeks ago letting me know I'd made the final 12.
"I'm not sure what the short-listing process was, but they've got a final 12 and I'm looking forward to seeing what happens on Sunday.
"I don't know how many people would have applied, but you never think you're going to get an opportunity like this, so it's really exciting."
Left-arm spinner Smith ranks No.4 for the most wickets in the history of the Bendigo District Cricket Association's Twenty20 competition with 46 at an average of 16.3.
Only Sam Johnston (54), Cameron Taylor (51) and Brent Hamblin (49) have taken more BDCA Twenty20 wickets than Smith since the competition started in the 2008-09 season.
In a game that is notoriously difficult to tie the opposition batsmen down, Smith's Twenty20 economy rate of 4.71 is elite, while the 12 maidens he has bowled among his 160 overs is easily the most in the competition's history - no other player has bowled more than seven.
With the bat Smith has made 454 runs during his BDCA Twenty20 career, which covers stints at both Golden Square and Strathfieldsaye.
The 31-year-old has also played Twenty20 cricket for Greenvale in the Victorian Super Slam, as well as with the SRP Mud Dogs in the Goulburn Valley Bush Bash League in which he has won two titles.
"I wish I would have had the chance to do something like this a few years ago," Smith said.
"I've got myself as fit as I have been and am really dedicated to cricket... it's never too late."
This year is the second season of the Renegades Recruit.
Last year's inaugural winner was Tom Mathieson from North Geelong Cricket Club.
The aim of the series is to search for the best players in community cricket from around the state with the potential to play at a higher level.
For the first time there is also a female edition of Renegades Recruit, which is featuring Bendigo cricket products Cailin Green and Chelsea Wearne.
The winner of each competition will be determined by a public vote between the final three players.
