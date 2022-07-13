Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Blake Agnoletto shines in Queensland with Tour of the Tropics triumph

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated July 13 2022 - 2:17am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blake Agnoletto crosses the Tour of the Tropics fourth stage finish line on the Cairns Esplanade. Picture: Bear Liang

Bendigo cyclist Blake Agnoletto has locked in his first AusCycling National Road Series event win at the Tour of the Tropics.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AP

Anthony Pinda

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.