Blake Agnoletto shines in Queensland with Tour of the Tropics triumph

Bendigo cyclist Blake Agnoletto has locked in his first AusCycling National Road Series event win at the Tour of the Tropics.
The 19-year-old InForm TMX MAKE rider was 10th at the end of the second stage individual time trial and then jumped up to the top after taking out the third stage.
Agnoletto was able to retain the top GC position during the final fourth stage along the Cairns Esplanade on Sunday.
Finishing the stage in second-place behind his team's captain Brenton Jones, it was enough to take out the general classification by 11 seconds.
"It feels amazing going from not knowing if five of us would make it to the start line to riding the way we did," Agnoletto said.
"Especially with how we came together as a team and rode so selflessly for the best results possible.
"It was such a pleasure to win the tour for all the hard work our amazing group of guys put in all tour."
He also took out the Young Rider, Mountain Classification with InForm TMX MAKE also winning the team series.
Meanwhile, fellow Bendigo cyclist Chris Hamilton (Team DSM) is approaching the half-way mark of the 2022 Tour de France.
After Tuesday night's 10th stage from Morzine Les Portes du Soleil to Megève, which Hamilton finished in 60th position, he now sits 66th on the general classification.
Wednesday night's 151.7km mountain stage saw the riders in action from Albertville to Col du Granon Serre Chevalier.
Denmark's Magnus Cort Nielsen is the current GC leader.
