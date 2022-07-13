Lucas Herbert heads to St Andrews for 150th Open Championship

The biggest week on the 2022 golfing calendar has arrived for Bendigo professional Lucas Herbert.
The 26-year-old is teeing up this week at the 150th Open Championship held on what many consider the home of golf - the St Andrews Old Course in Fife, Scotland.
The Open this year marks Herbert's third time competing at the event, making his debut in 2018 where he finished T51 and then in 2021 when he missed the cut.
He now heads into the Open after two weeks of golf in Europe, a top-10 finish at the Irish Open and a missed cut last week at the Scottish Open.
When Herbert tees up in round one at 4.30PM AEST on Thursday alongside Phil Mickelson and Kurt Kityama he will be determined to lock in a top result.
This week's Open has several major champions in the field which includes Mickelson, Brooks Koekpa, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Patrick Reed and Tiger Woods.
Defending champion Collin Morikawa is also back to defend the Claret Jug and is determined to cap the final major of the year with a top result.
"This is a week where, look, we only get four majors a year, and we're already at number four," he said.
"I don't want to look back at this year and kind of not be happy about what I did and how I prepped.
"I'm doing everything I can to be ready for this week, and hopefully we can put together four really good rounds."
