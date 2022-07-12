BFNL: Eaglehawk eyes big scalp in push for top-five finish

Eaglehawk has little margin for error as it makes a bold bid to qualify for the BFNL finals, but coach Travis Matheson is confident his side will produce its best footy in the final six rounds of the season.
The Hawks are in a four team race for the final two places in the top five.
With six games to go they sit in sixth place - one game behind fourth-placed Kyneton and fifth-placed South Bendigo.
The Tigers and Bloods should both finish the home and away season on at least 40 premiership points.
The Hawks currently have 24 points, meaning they would need to win four of their remaining six games to have any chance of edging out the Tigers or Bloods on percentage.
The Borough has a tough run home, starting with Golden Square (away) this Saturday before facing Maryborough (home), Sandhurst (home), Kyneton (away), Castlemaine (home) and Gisborne (away).
The Maryborough and Castlemaine games are locks, but the Hawks will need to be at their best if they're to win at least two of the remaining four games.
"We've got ourselves into a position where we just have to win games of footy,'' Matheson said.
"Our mentality going forward is that our destiny is on us.
"When we play our best footy we can match it with any team in the competition.
"The problem is we haven't done that for long enough in games.
"This week we should be back to just about full strength, so it's up to us to perform."
Forward Sean Williams returns to the senior side this week, which means the Hawks will have their first choice forward line for the first time this season.
Cam McGlashan's recent return to the senior team after a stint overseas has given the Hawks more options inside 50.
"It takes the pressure off Darcy (Richards) and Shaun (Knott) and frees Sean Williams up when he gets back,'' Matheson said.
"We're not as predictable going forward."
The extra options allows Matheson to use young forward Ben Thompson further up the ground in the midfield - a challenge the youngster has relished.
"Ben's last month has been fantastic,'' Matheson said.
"He's gone through the middle and in the forward line and he's grown every time he gets out on the field."
Former Sydney Swans rookie Brady Rowles had his most productive game of the season against Kangaroo Flat last weekend.
"We chucked Brady into the middle and he was able to get his hands on the footy,'' Matheson said.
"It was good to add that string to his bow."
Golden Square defeated Eaglehawk by 47 points when the teams met in round four.
Only eight points separated the teams at half-time that day before the Bulldogs' midfield depth took over after the break.
The Hawks will need to find a way to break down Square's defensive zone, which is a fortress at their home ground.
The Bulldogs are 5-1 at home this year, with the only loss a 12-point defeat to Sandhurst.
In six games at Wade Street this year the Bulldogs have conceded scores of 42, 17, 82, 27, 22 and 47.
Square coach Chris Carter is confident the Bulldogs aren't one-trick ponies.
He said their game plan will work just as effectively on big grounds as it does on the small confines of Wade Street.
"I can't wait to see this team play on the bigger grounds,'' Carter said.
"The smaller grounds probably don't suit us as much, to be honest.
"The wide expanses of the bigger grounds will suit us because of the way we move the ball.
"Our ability to spread from the contest is a big part of our game, so grounds like the QEO will suit us."
While this Saturday's game is vital for the Borough, it also holds significance for Golden Square as it attempts to cement the double-chance for the finals.
After Eaglehawk, Square's run home is Sandhurst (away), Kyneton (home), Castlemaine (away), Gisborne (home) and Strathfieldsaye (away).
The third-placed Bulldogs have the highest percentage in the competition - 271.87 per cent - which means, depending on other results, they might only need to win two of their final six games to secure a top-three spot for the finals.
If the Dogs win all six remaining home and away games there's a chance they could dislodge Gisborne from top spot on the ladder.
Gisborne is two games clear of the Dogs, but is still to play Square and Strathfieldsaye for a second time.
RANKING POINTS
Aidan Hare (Mb) 232
Joel Brett (GS) 194
Bailey Henderson (Cm) 179
Hamish Hosking (Sh) 157
Luke Ellings (Gis) 145
Jayden Burke (GS) 142
Kaiden Antonowicz (SB) 141
Noah Wheeler (Eh) 140
Sam Graham (Gis) 137
Liam Collins (KF) 135
DISPOSALS
Aidan Hare (Mb) 47
Bailey Henderson (Cm) 46
Flynn Lakey (Gis) 40
John Watson (Cm) 38
Jake Thrum (GS) 38
Jake Moorhead (SS) 35
Coby Perry (Mb) 35
Cal McCarty (SS) 33
Luke Ellings (Gis) 32
Seb Bell-Bartels (Gis) 32
CONTESTED DISPOSALS
Aidan Hare (Mb) 24
Liam Latch (Mb) 20
Flynn Lakey (Gis) 18
Hamish Hosking (Sh) 17
Jake Moorhead (SS) 16
Luke Ellings (Gis) 14
Bailey Henderson (Cm) 14
Coby Perry (Mb) 14
Liam Collins (KF) 13
Cal McCarty (SS) 13
MARKS
Bailey Henderson (Cm) 18
John Watson (Cm) 12
Jayden Burke (GS) 12
Joel Brett (GS) 12
Riley Pedretti (Cm) 11
James Schischka (SS) 11
Riley Wilson (SS) 11
Harry Thomas (Gis) 10
Dylan Hanley (Eh) 10
Jack Geary (GS) 10
CLEARANCES
Hamish Hosking (Sh) 18
Aidan Hare (Mb) 17
James Orr (Kyn) 13
Sam Graham (Gis) 10
Billy Evans (Eh) 9
Liam Collins (KF) 9
Jake Moorhead (SS) 8
Liam Bryne (SB) 8
Luke Ellings (SB) 7
Kaiden Antonowicz (SB) 7
LOOSE BALL GETS
Jake Thrum (GS) 11
Liam Bryne (SB) 11
Seb Bell-Bartels (Gis) 10
Matt Merrett (Gis) 10
Bailey Henderson (Cm) 10
Cal McCarty (SS) 10
Jake Moorhead (SS) 9
Brady Neill (Mb) 9
Terry Reeves (GS) 9
Wil McCaig (SB) 9
HARD BALL GETS
Flynn Lakey (Gis) 8
Liam Bryne (SB) 6
Aidan Hare (Mb) 5
Lachlan Hood (Sh) 5
Jeremy Rodi (Sh) 5
Luke Ellings (Gis) 4
Macklan Lord (Gis) 4
Liam Collins (KF) 4
Cal McCarty (SS) 4
Mason Crozier (Kyn) 4
TACKLES
Aidan Hare (Mb) 16
Matt Panuccio (Gis) 12
Liam Collins (KF) 12
Sam Maher (SB) 11
Ricky Monti (GS) 10
Joel Mullen (Eh) 9
Jayden Hooper (Mb) 9
Zac Pallpratt (Sh) 9
Mitchell Collins (KF) 8
Brock Harvey (SB) 8
SCORE INVOLVEMENTS
Jayden Burke (GS) 14
Joel Brett (GS) 13
Sam Graham (Gis) 10
Joel Mullen (Eh) 10
Jake Thrum (GS) 10
Hamish Morcom (GS) 10
Luke Ellings (Gis) 9
Harry Thomas (Gis) 9
Seb Bell-Bartels (Gis) 8
Matt Merrett (Gis) 8
SPOILS
Andrew Vanheumen (SB) 10
Tanner Nally (Sh) 8
Jake Hywood (KF) 7
Isaiah Miller (SB) 7
Kya Lanfranchi (Mb) 6
Zack Shelton (GS) 6
Tom Myers (Mb) 6
Liam Ireland (Sh) 6
Lachlan Ratcliffe (SS) 5
Harrison Huntley (Kyn) 5
HIT OUTS
Hamish Hosking (Sh) 50
James Orr (Kyn) 45
Nick Lang (KF) 39
Ben Eales (Gis) 32
Brady Neill (Mb) 31
Matt Compston (GS) 27
Jack Lawton (Eh) 23
Sam Nettleton (Cm) 19
Riley Walsh (SB) 18
Jake Postle (Mb) 15
Gisborne - 44
Strathfieldsaye - 40
Golden Square -36
Kyneton - 28
South Bendigo - 28
Eaglehawk - 24
Sandhurst - 20
Kangaroo Flat - 12
Castlemaine - 8
Maryborough - 0
Golden Square v Eaglehawk
Gisborne v Maryborough
South Bendigo v Kyneton
Kangaroo Flat v Sandhurst
Strathfieldsaye v Castlemaine
