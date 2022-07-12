Fighting Miners fall to defiant Maroondah Griffins

Bendigo Fighting Miners' chance at a finals tilt has been hindered after slipping to the Maroondah Griffins 19-26.
Bendigo let two tries through during the first ten minutes of play but eventually bounced back with three tries from Iowane Ratawake which earned the flanker man of the match.
To kick-off the second-half both teams continued to score and convert tries with the scores eventually level with 28 minutes left on the clock.
Miners had almost gained the upper hand after a near-miss of a try from winger Usaia Duguci who was run down by Maroondah's defiant defence after a 50m break.
Scorers: Ratawake 3 tries; Dave McDonald 2 goals.
Miner's best were Ratawake for his opening-half heroics, Matt Situlia, Grant Tooth, Mark Gudge, Brian Valoia and debutante Semi Qaliyalewa.
The loss moves the Miners at sixth on the ladder with a 3-6 record ahead of next weekend's away match against goldfields rivals the Ballarat Highlanders.
