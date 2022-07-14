DETAILS:
Bed 3 Bath 2 Cars 2
$755,000 - $785,000
LAND: 943sqm
AGENCY: First National Tweed Sutherland
AGENT: Wendy Carman 0408 081 450
INSPECT: By appointment
On generous land with possible subdivision potential (STCA), this exceptionally well-maintained home is located in a sought-after location within walking distance from Strath Village shopping centre, Kennington Reservoir and local schools.
Interior features include a comfortable main bedroom suite with walk-in robe and new ensuite. Also fully renovated is the family bathroom with stylish fittings such as floating vanity and designer bathtub.
Formal living is warm and inviting with raked ceilings and a wood fire. Open-plan family living includes a newly updated kitchen and glass doors leading to a lovely alfresco. Timber decking, brick paving, privacy screens and a shade sail create a relaxed and private setting for your outdoor entertaining.
