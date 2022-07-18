Ticket sales for Wagner's Ring cycle opera extravaganza in Bendigo have just ticked past the $1 million mark, with the event arousing big interest overseas.
The Ring cycle comprises four separate operas over a duration of 19 hours and the plan is to stage three performances of the cycle in Bendigo.
Bendigo Venues and Events manager Julie Amos said tickets went on sale in April and the uptake had been "fantastic".
"It's pretty astounding to think there's still eight months to go and we've clocked up $1 million in ticket sales already," she said.
"Only eight per cent of tickets sold are local Bendigonians and 30 per cent are from interstate and overseas.
"That number is about to increase by a lot because there is a group booking about to be confirmed by more than 100 people from Germany."
The high uptake of tickets from overseas opera buffs shows how far and wide news of the Ring cycle's upcoming performance in Bendigo has travelled.
"All the Wagner societies are so excited that the Ring cycle is being held in a regional centre where everything is so easily accessible," Ms Amos said.
"It's a wonderful package that's too good to refuse."
Premium tickets for the cycle are selling for $1500 while A Reserve seating is available for $1200 and B Reserve for $900.
Roughly, about one-quarter of the tickets have been sold.
When tickets first went on sale, Ms Amos admits she was was unsure whether they would sell out.
"Now I think we'll go close," she said.
"Ulumbarra has 800 tickets available for each opera which is not a large capacity for a performance of this size.
"So my advice for those wanting a ticket is - get in quick."
Next year's Bendigo performance is only the sixth staging of the complete Ring cycle in Australia and the first in a regional city.
The Ring cycle is based on Norse mythology and contains everything from knights and dragons to gods and creatures called valkyries swooping across the stage.
The first opera of the cycle lasts three hours without an interval, the middle two operas are four hours apiece in duration and the final opera is six hours.
About 250 performers and technicians will be in Bendigo to stage the Ring cycle.
The plan is to stage the first two operas on a Friday and Sunday and the other two on the following Friday and Sunday, meaning it will take 10 days to complete one Ring cycle.
The first performance is scheduled to start March 24 next year and is expected to run until late April.
Staging an international operatic gargantuan such as Wagner's Ring cycle in Bendigo always going to be a bit of a gamble, but it is a gamble that appears to have paid off.
"When we were talking about staging it we wondered would people come to Bendigo to see it and would anyone be interested," Ms Amos said.
"But we decided to bite the bullet and you can say it has been a success at the box office."
