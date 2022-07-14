DETAILS:
Bed 3 Bath 1 Cars 3
Advertisement
Under Offer
LAND: 713sqm
AGENCY: Gavin Butler Real Estate
AGENT: Paul Dalton 0417 502 201
INSPECT: By appointment
Strathdale is the leafy setting for this classic cream-brick home with original features and welcome updates. Beautiful polished timber floors, high ceilings. lovely cornices, big windows and double sliding doors are among the popular original features.
Comfortable rooms include a generous family lounge room as well as versatile separate dining room. In the retro kitchen you'll find ample storage, a corner pantry, servery window and space for a small dining setting.
More features are three good-sized bedrooms, two fitted robes, central bathroom, separate bath, two linen stores and a separate laundry room. Interior climate is controlled with gas heating ceiling fans and reverse-cycle heating and refrigerated cooling.
Looking for a new home this weekend? Check out the open homes waiting to welcome you by clicking on the tab on the map here
The home has been well maintained through the years and it is presented to a high standard. It's ready for a new family to enjoy the classic charm and exciting scope for further modernisation or investment.
A golden opportunity to secure a solid home in a blue-chip location with access to the city and a vast array of local services. La Trobe University, Kennington Primary School and Bendigo South East College are close by.
Stroll around Kennington Reservoir and take your mate to Harcourt Dog Park for some off-leash excercise. Shop at Kennington Village and Strathdale retail outlets.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.