NBL1: Brave beliefs boost men up the ladder

Bendigo Braves men have sent a clear message to the rest of the NBL1 South conference.
Currently on a multi-game winning-streak the Braves men now sit in sixth position on the ladder (8-6) after defeating play-off hopefuls Knox Raiders on Saturday night.
Braves coach Stephen Black said the team's overall confidence had lifted in recent weeks which was testament to their flurry of victories.
"It's a combination of a few things, especially our confidence on the court," he said.
"We had a few games with our full line-up and from there we've been able to get on a roll and just simply believe in what we're trying to achieve.
"Even in games when we've had guys out the team has stepped up with strong defence and pitched in offensively with great performances."
The Braves most recent win was at the weekend against the Raiders where they locked in an 11-point 83-72 victory.
"Knox is a team that we respect and overall it was a big win," Black said.
"It was particularly pleasing as we were without Kuany and also Malcolm was injured at the start of the second quarter...however, the team still focused on the foundations of strong defence which ensured we had a chance."
Braves restricted the Raiders to 38 per cent shooting and only conceded 10 free throw attempts for the match.
Jake Lloyd scored a season-best 21 points on 8-13 shooting, and took eight rebounds.
Meanwhile, centre Sidy Mohamed Djitte impressed with 18 points and 11 rebounds.
Kuany Kuany has been absent from the Braves in recent weeks as he has been competing with the South Sudanese national squad at FIBA World Cup African Qualifiers and is expected to return to the court with the Braves this week for the team's double-header at home.
"We've been able to find success without him, but he is such a big part of our team and we're very happy to have him back," Black said.
"He brings such strong physical energy and that extra bit of polish offensively to the court.
"He is also just a great human being and to have him around the group feeds on and brings a freshness to what we're doing."
This weekend the Braves are at home at Red Energy arena for a double-header.
First up on Saturday night are the Sandringham Sabres, followed by a meet with the Casey Cavaliers on Sunday.
