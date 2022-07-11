Emma Kealy has been announced as the new deputy leader of the Victorians Nationals' party this week.
The decision was made at a special meeting held on Monday evening following the resignation of Member for Euroa Steph Ryan on Wednesday last week.
Advertisement
Ms Kealy, the Member for Lowan since 2014, holds three shadow portfolios; mental health, women and prevention of family violence.
Victorian Nationals party leader Peter Walsh said her previous tenure as chief executive of Edenhope hospital will mean Ms Kealy has a wealth of invaluable skills benefiting the party as it continues to build it's "positive plan to fix Victoria's health crisis".
"Emma has a strong reputation as a dedicated local advocate who will go above and beyond to secure the very best for the people of Lowan, which is an energy I know she'll bring as deputy leader," he said.
READ MORE
"As Shadow Minister, Emma has played a crucial role in leading the Liberals' and Nationals' response to support Victorians to recover and rebuild from the COVID pandemic."
Mr Walsh said the leadership team will waste no time in preparing for Novembers state election.
He said fixing the health crisis was just one part of the plan the party, if elected to government, will deliver for regional Victoria.
"As a team of MPs who live and work in the communities we represent, remember this November that only The Nationals in government are truly focussed on delivering a fair share for regional Victorians," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.