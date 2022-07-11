BJFL: Scores, best players and goalkickers

UNDER-18 GIRLS
Strathfieldsaye 0.5 1.5 4.6 5.8 (38)
Woorinen 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 (1)
GOALS: Strathfieldsaye: S.Hobbs 3, N.Peebles 1, P.Hendy 1.
BEST: Strathfieldsaye: N.Peebles, C.Evans, S.Hobbs, T.Mitchell; Woorinen: G.Ayars, K.Davison, B.Lewis, E.Ward, C.Hazlett, D.Greenwood
Golden Square 1.1 2.4 4.5 5.6 (36)
Eaglehawk 1.2 1.5 2.5 4.6 (30)
GOALS: Golden Square: G.Mcphee 2, J.Lockwood 2, M.Bickley 1; Eaglehawk: K.Fullerton 1, L.Stevenson 1, I.St Clair 1, L.Moss 1
BEST: Golden Square: G.Drage, S.Demeo, J.Lockwood, G.Mcphee, Z.Westbrook; Eaglehawk: I.St Clair, L.Moss, N.Nisbet, K.Fullerton, H.Fitt, J.Gower
UNDER-16 GIRLS
Kangaroo Flat 1.4 1.4 2.7 4.8 (32)
Castlemaine 0.1 0.1 1.1 1.2 (8)
GOALS: Kangaroo Flat: N.Munn 2, S.Boldiston 1, K.Cook 1; Castlemaine: A.Taft 1
BEST: Kangaroo Flat: S.Boldiston, Z.Waugh, C.Cole, L.Gilbee, L.Malone, A.Wells; Castlemaine: A.Taft, D.Steele, S.Kitchingman, K.Legg, S.Brasher, L.Whaley
Kyneton Tigers 2.1 4.2 5.3 5.3 (33)
Strathfieldsaye 0.1 0.5 0.9 1.12 (18)
GOALS: Kyneton Tigers: C.Harris 2, N.Cox 1, E.Jeffrey 1, O.Tuck 1; Strathfieldsaye: E.Seddon 1
BEST: Kyneton Tigers: C.Pennefather, C.Harris, O.Tuck, E.Jeffrey; Strathfieldsaye: T.Parkinson, M.Dixon, B.Colliver, A.Haigh, S.Tyler
UNDER-16 SENIORS
Eaglehawk 1.2 2.6 5.8 10.14 (74)
MGYCW 3.4 3.6 7.7 7.7 (49)
GOALS: Eaglehawk: I.Phillips-Adams 3, D.Vallance 2, D.Costigan 1, J.Gilchrist 1, L.West 1, K.Burrill-Grinton 1, K.Urwin 1; MGYCW: J.Howard 2, L.Thomas 2, C.Evans 1, J.Davis 1
BEST: Eaglehawk: A.Tresize, I.Phillips-Adams, K.Urwin, R.Naughton, D.Vallance, J.Webb; MGYCW: J.Howard, C.Clapp, W.Thomson, O.Patton, L.Thomas, Z.Whalen
Sandhurst 5.6 9.7 14.11 23.14 (152)
White Hills 2.1 4.1 5.1 6.2 (38)
GOALS: Sandhurst: B.Bassett 5, L.Borchard 4, D.Andrews 3, H.McNamara 3, D.Stevenson 2, J.Austin 2, E.French 1, J.English 1, D.Artavilla 1, H.Connors 1; White Hills U16S: B.Masters 3, A.O'Brien 1, J.Monaghan 1, P.Conlan 1
BEST: Sandhurst: B.Bassett, L.Borchard, D.Andrews, J.English, H.Connors, J.Austin; White Hills U16S: not supplied.
Strathfieldsaye 5.4 9.6 12.7 20.12 (132)
South Bendigo 1.0 4.2 7.2 9.3 (57)
GOALS: Strathfieldsaye: L.McKern 5, W.Harvey 4, T.Johnson 2, L.Matheson 2, A.Wingrave 2, J.Bell 1; South Bendigo: B.Stroud 6, R.Foster 2, E.McMahon 1
BEST: Strathfieldsaye U16S: W.Harvey, L.McKern, J.Bell, T.Johnson, A.Wingrave; South Bendigo: B.Stroud, T.Hardingham, R.Foster, E.McMahon, M.Coad, T.McBurney
Golden Square 5.3 15.4 19.5 23.10 (148)
Kyneton Tigers 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 (3)
GOALS: Golden Square: J.Wilkinson 4, O.Eaton 3, J.Corr 2, X.Grant 2, J.McMahon 2, R.McNamara 2, P.Docherty 2, M.Lowery 2, H.king 1, H.Wright 1, R.Dillon 1, E.Fleming 1; Kyneton Tigers U16S:
BEST: Golden Square: R.McNamara, H.Wright, O.Eaton, J.wilkinson, J.McMahon, M.Lowery; Kyneton Tigers: H.May, J.Balcombe, T.Rutledge, L.Stanley-horoch, N.Clapham, T.Ford
UNDER-16 RES 1
Maryborough 2.9 4.13 7.23 9.28 (82)
Marong 2.2 4.5 5.7 6.10 (46)
GOALS: Maryborough: K.Constable 2, J.Lovel 2, J.Edwards 1, J.Gavriliadis 1, K.Do 1, B.Quinlan 1, J.Skinner 1; Marong: B.Smyth 2, J.Bird 2, T.Hutton 1
BEST: Maryborough U16R1: K.Constable, J.Gavriliadis, K.Do, R.Muscat, C.Wright, J.Edwards; Marong U16R1: K.Harris, F.Waters, L.Rielley, J.Curnow, J.Bird, T.Hutton
Sandhurst 5.3 9.5 10.12 15.14 (104)
Golden Square 0.3 2.5 2.6 4.8 (32)
GOALS: Sandhurst: M.Guthrie 5, L.Sims 2, O.Cail 2, N.Edwards 1, O.Farrelly 1, J.McCarthy 1, T.Davie 1, H.White 1, W.Bennett 1; Golden Square: D.Webb 2, R.Murray 1, B.Dowton 1
BEST: Sandhurst: C.Mackenzie, O.Cail, M.Guthrie, K.O'Hehir, H.White, C.Strachan; Golden Square: D.Webb, H.Wicking, J.Froelich, S.Cooke-Kingston, J.Butler, R.Murray
UNDER-16 RES 2
South Bendigo 5.2 9.3 10.5 12.6 (78)
Kangaroo Flat 0.2 4.2 7.4 9.9 (63)
GOALS: South Bendigo: X.Thomas 6, L.Bice 3, A.Taylor 2, J.McMurray 1; Kangaroo Flat: T.Gloury 2, T.Sargeant 2, X.Coghill 1, S.Pickering 1, R.Kerr 1, R.Miller 1, O.Lowndes 1
BEST: South Bendigo: X.Thomas, E.Watson, A.Taylor, B.Mannes, S.Lavery, A.Martin; Kangaroo Flat: M.Goudge, R.Kerr, J.Burns, T.Blythman, B.Hancock, X.Coghill
Strathfieldsaye 5.2 9.7 13.13 18.18 (126)
Eaglehawk 1.0 2.0 3.0 4.2 (26)
GOALS: Strathfieldsaye: J.Tuohey 4, P.Gordon 3, D.Lodewijks 2, S.Bratby 2, J.Molloy 1, E.Giddings 1, D.Every 1, N.Rodda 1, R.Erwin 1, L.Mayman 1, M.Hibbs 1; Eaglehawk: K.Macondald 3, B.ralston 1
BEST: Strathfieldsaye: M.Elkington, R.Erwin, J.Tuohey, P.Gordon, J.Molloy, D.Lodewijks; Eaglehawk: B.ralston, J.Ilsley, K.Macondald, J.Neaves, D.Wilson, W.Malone
UNDER-14 GIRLS
Sandhurst 4.3 11.8 16.11 21.15 (141)
Kangaroo Flat 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 (6)
GOALS: Sandhurst: H.Cochrane 7, R.Mackie 2, L.Brown 2, M.Pinner 2, A.James 2, A.Prowse 1, E.Cathrine 1, E.Pay 1; Kangaroo Flat: L.Benaim 1
BEST: Sandhurst: M.Franklin, H.Cochrane, E.Cathrine, L.Brown, M.Pinner, A.James; Kangaroo Flat: R.sanders mcmahon, L.Mclachlan, S.Patullo, C.Wylie, L.Benaim, T.Davis
Golden Square 2.3 2.4 3.7 4.11 (35)
South Bendigo 0.0 0.2 0.4 1.5 (11)
GOALS: Golden Square: L.Soko 1, R.Demeo 1, M.Terry 1, J.Chappel 1; South Bendigo: not supplied.
BEST: Golden Square: L.Mansfield, T.Davis, J.Chappel, M.Lovett, R.Demeo, M.Terry; South Bendigo: M.Maxted, S.Bowen, J.Bateson, K.Milne, M.Murphy, I.Drechsler
Strathfieldsaye 2.1 5.8 8.9 13.12 (90)
Eaglehawk 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 (2)
GOALS: Strathfieldsaye: E.Newlan 4, J.O'Bree 3, Z.Khong 2, A.Boyd 1, D.McDonnell 1, M.Dunn 1, A.Neilson 1.
BEST: Strathfieldsaye: E.Newlan, Z.Khong, J.O'Bree, Z.Peel, D.McDonnell, M.Dunn; Eaglehawk: not supplied.
UNDER-14 SENIORS
South Bendigo 4.3 5.3 10.5 14.7 (91)
Golden Square 0.5 2.7 2.10 3.11 (29)
GOALS: South Bendigo: J.Bell 4, A.Price 2, M.Clark 2, L.Bray 2, L.Trezise 1, S.Bardsley 1, Z.Watters 1, H.Purcell 1; Golden Square: A.Eaton 2, B.Harpley 1
BEST: South Bendigo: M.Kornmann, S.Gray, W.Davies, Z.Watters, H.Purcell, S.Bardsley; Golden Square: Z.Barker, B.Buhagiar, R.Brown, J.Peter, M.Brown, B.Harpley
Strathfieldsaye 0.3 7.4 9.5 10.8 (68)
Kyneton Tigers 3.5 3.6 4.10 6.15 (51)
GOALS: Strathfieldsaye: T.Harvey 2, T.Griffin 2, E.Cousins 2, M.Skinner 1, J.Buchanan 1, W.Bartlett 1, N.Jones-Stibbe 1; Kyneton Tigers: L.Cameron 2, F.Young 2, J.Nevin 1, A.Cook 1
BEST: Strathfieldsaye: J.Schubert, S.O'Bree, J.Buchanan, H.whitfield, A.Stevens, S.Gibson; Kyneton Tigers: G.Collins, G.Roulston, A.Hoyne, E.Raynor, F.Young
Sandhurst 2.1 3.1 6.4 9.5 (59)
Maryborough 1.0 4.3 5.4 6.6 (42)
GOALS: Sandhurst: H.Banfield 2, B.Osborne/Storey 2, L.Tzouroutis 1, R.Travaglia 1, E.Austin 1, C.Reid 1, O.Stewart 1; Maryborough: A.Chadwick 3, H.Kurzke 1, O.Cassidy 1, L.Howell 1
BEST: Sandhurst U14S: C.Bannan, C.Poyser, M.Nihill, N.Willits, L.McNamara, T.Smith; Maryborough: C.Wood, T.Ross, A.Chadwick, Z.Cicchini, J.Trickey, L.Howell
UNDER-14 RES 1
Strathfieldsaye 2.3 6.3 10.6 10.6 (66)
Castlemaine 1.3 2.4 5.5 10.6 (66)
GOALS: Strathfieldsaye: A.Morrissey 2, J.Webster 2, M.Geary 2, X.Horan 1, F.Maddren 1, M.Grieve 1, L.Sharam 1; Castlemaine: L.Murray 5, L.Bruce 3, M.Britton 1, C.Waters 1
BEST: Strathfieldsaye: M.Geary, J.Webster, S.O'Bree, X.Horan, T.Gardiner, T.Turner; Castlemaine: A.Welch, O.Britt, O.Giddings, H.Kneebone, G.O'Sullivan, M.Britton
MGYCW 2.3 6.5 7.9 12.9 (89)
Kangaroo Flat 0.1 0.1 0.2 1.3 (9)
GOALS: MGYCW: A.Gray 5, L.Budge 3, L.Pigdon 1, H.Healey 1, L.Hancock 1, A.Tremain 1, N.Hadden 1; Kangaroo Flat: T.Sanders 1
BEST: MGYCW: A.Gray, L.Pigdon, O.Clapp, M.Lines, T.Brook, H.Clark; Kangaroo Flat: S.Ahearn, J.Rowe, C.Smith, L.Chambers, J.Clarke, Z.Cope
White Hills 0.3 2.7 7.8 10.9 (69)
Rochester Tigers 2.2 3.3 4.4 5.7 (37)
GOALS: White Hills: D.Kelly 3, H.Middleton 1, S.fuller 1, B.Schelfhout 1, F.Millar 1, Z.Fuller 1, C.Rowles 1, K.Nieto 1; Rochester Tigers: T.White 2, H.Keating 1, J.Morgan 1, L.Hayes 1
BEST: White Hills U14R1: B.Schelfhout, T.Caine, B.Murley, Z.Fuller, L.Boyle, D.Murley; Rochester Tigers: H.Keating, R.Hayes, A.Roulston, L.Hayes, K.Cail, J.Morgan
Sandhurst 3.0 3.3 7.7 8.8 (56)
Huntly Hawks 0.3 1.4 2.7 5.9 (39)
GOALS: Sandhurst: I.Omeara 2, A.Oehms 1, E.Harrop 1, A.Weeks 1, C.Fraser 1, L.Fazzalori 1, B.Holland 1; Huntly Hawks: H.Matthews 2, M.Lawrence 1, Z.Jensen 1, C.Whyte 1
BEST: Sandhurst: R.Brasier, E.Harrop, H.Hughes, M.Connick, N.Harvey, A.Weeks; Huntly Hawks U14R1: D.Swinnerton, T.Biggs, S.Cook, K.Fitzpatrick, N.Pellegrino, L.Wheelhouse
UNDER-14 RES 2
Strathfieldsaye 1.2 2.2 4.4 7.7 (49)
Huntly Hawks 0.3 0.3 0.3 1.3 (9)
GOALS: Strathfieldsaye: V.Bortolotto 2, C.Williams 1, N.Dunn 1, J.Matheson 1, E.TonnaDorling 1; Huntly Hawks: J.McNamara 1
BEST: Strathfieldsaye: J.Young, O.Perry, J.Baker, A.mclean, B.Cartledge (Moore), J.Matheson; Huntly Hawks: O.Chilver, L.Griffin, R.Harding, W.Norman, C.Smith, B.Smith
MGYCW 7.4 11.5 14.10 21.12 (138)
South Bendigo 0.0 0.2 0.2 0.2 (2)
GOALS: MGYCW: R.Davey 6, D.Warren 4, W.Hargreaves 3, T.Waters 3, R.Verdon 1, K.Maxted 1, S.Piazza 1, J.Cavalier 1, C.Attard 1;
BEST: MGYCW: D.Warren, J.Wittingslow, R.Davey, W.Hargreaves, J.Cavalier; South Bendigo: E.Hurley, M.Bray, W.Martin, R.Diss, J.Dyer
Marong 3.3 7.5 8.7 11.10 (76)
Sandhurst 1.0 3.0 4.4 5.5 (35)
GOALS: Marong: M.O'Donnell 6, R.Marwood 2, B.Smyth 1, L.Henson 1; Sandhurst: H.O'Callaghan 2, G.O'Shea 2, J.Craig 1
BEST: Marong: J.Miller, T.Tyler, M.O'Donnell, R.Taylor, S.Davis, J.Mannix; Sandhurst: not supplied.
UNDER-12A
St. Therese's 4.2 9.5 11.6 12.12 (84)
Strathfieldsaye 0.0 0.0 0.0 2.1 (13)
GOALS: St. Therese's: J.Westley 3, C.Macumber 3, Z.Rooke 2, X.Mulqueen 1, P.McNamara 1, J.Rosa 1, B.Kristiansen 1; Strathfieldsaye: J.Lawler 2
BEST: St. Therese's: J.Westley, P.McNamara, J.Kelly, undefined.null, J.Rosa, C.Macumber; Strathfieldsaye: T.Brandt, J.Monaghan, H.Svanosio, J.Lawler, T.O'Keefe
White Hills 1.0 4.0 5.1 7.3 (45)
MGYCW 0.1 0.2 1.3 1.3 (9)
GOALS: White Hills: L.Schelfhout 2, M.Polglase 1, R.Middleton 1, S.Guy 1, V.Geary 1, I.Cass 1; MGYCW: J.Baxter 1
BEST: White Hills: M.Polglase, J.Sawyer, H.Morrish, N.Griffiths, A.Laity, C.Dickins; MGYCW: A.Coghill, O.Suckling, J.Morcombe, A.Woolley, H.Landry, Z.Nicholls
Golden Square 3.1 8.2 9.5 16.8 (104)
Kyneton Tigers 1.2 2.2 3.3 3.3 (21)
GOALS: Golden Square: N.Pollard 4, W.Donnelly 4, J.Allen 2, N.Bishop 1, K.Read 1, A.Brown 1, D.Dupille 1, Z.Dowdell 1; Kyneton Tigers: C.Licari 1, L.Hemsley 1, N.Tricarico 1
BEST: Golden Square: W.Donnelly, H.Hayes, T.Thomas, J.Allen, Z.Shevlin, E.Doye; Kyneton Tigers: O.Whykes, H.Edmondston, J.Veitch, B.Jeffrey, C.Licari
UNDER-12B
Eaglehawk 2.2 4.2 6.2 8.3 (51)
Maryborough 1.1 2.4 2.7 4.9 (33)
GOALS: Eaglehawk: X.Stone 4, C.Burke 2, C.Larson 1, A.Gill 1; Maryborough: C.Stevens 1, M.Trickey 1, C.Larkin 1, M.Skinner 1
BEST: Eaglehawk: X.Stone, C.Larson, A.Gill, J.Thurgood, M.Fitt, J.Ashman; Maryborough: C.Stevens, D.Hoban, C.Brydon, C.Larkin, E.Boyes
St. Francis 2.2 3.4 5.6 7.6 (48)
Castlemaine 1.0 1.0 1.0 3.1 (19)
GOALS: St. Francis: A.Horan 2, D.France 2, E.Place 2, L.Hayes 1; Castlemaine: R.Fitzpatrick 2, J.Noulton 1
BEST: St. Francis: T.Frawley, B.Allan, E.Place, C.Casey, M.Khodja, T.Kanzamar; Castlemaine: C.Cordy, S.McGill, A.O'Brien, A.Fitzgerald, S.Grainger, R.Fitzpatrick
UNDER-12C
St. Francis 1.2 3.3 4.3 6.4 (40)
Strathfieldsaye 3.0 3.0 6.3 6.4 (40)
GOALS: St. Francis: H.Baker 2, T.Harrop 1, F.Wood 1, H.Norman 1; Strathfieldsaye: H.Young 2, L.Ross 2, B.Gamble 1, H.Evans 1
BEST: St. Francis: H.Norman, T.Doyle, J.Prowse, L.Byrne, C.Fitzpatrick, J.Scott; Strathfieldsaye: R.Osborne, K.Molloy, L.Ross, L.Read, H.Evans, T.Hembrow
St. Therese's 3.4 6.6 9.13 11.14 (80)
Heathcote 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 (1)
GOALS: St. Therese's: C.Whelan 4, K.McInerney 2, J.Rees 1, B.McClellan 1, P.Sullivan 1, S.Frost 1.
BEST: St. Therese's: K.McInerney, C.Iredell, K.Westley, F.Stevenson, L.Burn, I.Kramer; Heathcote: J.Brooke, E.Longson, T.Foster, N.Burton, H.Dellar
South Bendigo 1.3 3.3 4.3 4.4 (28)
Huntly Hawks 0.0 0.0 1.1 1.1 (7)
GOALS: South Bendigo: A.Obudzinski 2, H.Long 1, Z.Mitchell 1; Huntly Hawks: T.Cowan 1
BEST: South Bendigo: H.Long, C.Cook, C.Fyffe, A.Obudzinski, Z.Mitchell, B.Anderson; Huntly Hawks: R.Norman, A.Hilson, I.Plant, C.Ayres, J.Clark, T.Cowan
St. Kilian St. Peters 1.1 2.1 3.7 4.7 (31)
Kangaroo Flat 0.1 2.2 2.2 3.6 (24)
GOALS: St. Kilian St. Peters: B.Butler 2, H.Wells 1, A.Herdman 1; Kangaroo Flat: C.Scholes 1, B.Blythman 1, S.Sharpe 1
BEST: St. Kilian St. Peters: T.Ralphs, B.Butler, B.Geary, A.Herdman, E.Willits, O.Connolly; Kangaroo Flat: S.Sharpe, J.Thatcher, K.Hull, A.Caddy, O.Salau, R.LEECH
UNDER-12D
Marong 1.0 2.1 4.1 6.5 (41)
Golden Square 0.0 1.0 2.0 2.2 (14)
GOALS: Marong: W.Hope 1, T.Pearce 1, C.McCurdy 1, R.Roberts 1, H.Schneider 1, J.Bradley 1; Golden Square: C.Finch 1, C.Scoble 1
BEST: Marong: R.Roberts, T.Pearce, J.Metherell, J.Byrne, J.Cross, C.Hanson; Golden Square: W.Whyte, W.Stedman, J.Bryan, C.Scoble, C.Finch, M.Nicholson
Kangaroo Flat 1.2 3.4 7.6 11.10 (76)
St. Monicas 0.1 0.5 0.5 1.6 (12)
GOALS: Kangaroo Flat: I.Cole 4, T.Knight 2, T.Penrose 1, E.Eastwood 1, T.Pluck 1, S.Hurley 1, H.Nelson 1; St. Monicas U12D: H.Jones 1
BEST: Kangaroo Flat: I.Cole, C.Lower, O.Hartland, K.Grist, L.Bish, S.Hurley; St. Monicas U12D: Z.Moro, E.O'Brien, T.Scullie, F.Warren, R.Gallagher, O.Hawking
St. Therese's 0.0 0.0 4.2 4.2 (26)
MGYCW 2.0 2.2 2.4 3.4 (22)
GOALS: St. Therese's: J.MacDonald 1, B.Rosa 1, S.Davie 1, X.Mulqueen 1; MGYCW: N.Maltby 1, P.Murphy 1, O.Emmerson 1
BEST: St. Therese's: A.McCullough, J.McCrann, Q.Casey, J.Holland, B.Rosa, D.Winfield; MGYCW: H.Clapp, O.Bird, A.Teece, M.Brennan, C.Berry, M.Pitson
UNDER-12E
South Bendigo 1.1 3.1 4.2 4.3 (27)
North Bendigo 0.0 0.4 2.6 3.6 (24)
GOALS: South Bendigo: A.Marshall 1, C.Kemp 1, H.Galea 1, J.King 1; North Bendigo: T.Borserio 1, M.Challis 1, R.Hunt 1
BEST: South Bendigo: T.Eddy, C.Kochar, H.Galea, S.Preston, A.Coburn, J.King; North Bendigo: E.Miller, S.Arthur, T.Borserio, R.Hunt, C.Humphries, C.Russell
Strathfieldsaye U12E 0.0 1.2 2.3 5.5 (35)
MGYCW U12E 1.2 1.2 4.4 5.5 (35)
GOALS: Strathfieldsaye: W.Carlile 2, B.Humphrey 1, T.Bartram 1, L.Morrice 1; MGYCW: D.Thomson 2, M.Austin 1, H.Clapp 1, K.Wilson 1
BEST: Strathfieldsaye: W.Carlile, J.Dutra, B.Humphrey, T.Brown, L.Richard, N.Gaul; MGYCW: D.Thomson, M.Austin, K.Wilson, A.Derrick, J.Benaim, H.Clapp
White Hills 4.1 8.3 12.3 15.5 (95)
Huntly Hawks 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0)
GOALS: White Hills: N.Kalstrom 6, C.Matthews 4, B.Young 3, D.Mullen 1, T.Bell 1.
BEST: White Hills: T.Bell, B.Young, C.Matthews, E.McDonnell, A.Saville, D.Mullen; Huntly Hawks: A.Callanan, E.Nolan, A.Hargadon, J.Lauder, L.Rostron, T.Callanan
Kyneton Tigers 2.3 5.5 6.7 10.9 (69)
Eaglehawk 1.1 1.2 2.3 4.4 (28)
GOALS: Kyneton Tigers: not supplied. Eaglehawk U12E: B.Taylor 2, M.Miller 1, W.Jackson 1
BEST: Kyneton Tigers: T.Saunders, R.Sanders, J.Pinto, M.Farrugia, L.Scott, B.Jeffrey; Eaglehawk: B.Taylor, W.Jackson, J.DENNIS, B.Hunt, S.Norman, Z.Dove
