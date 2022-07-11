Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Barwon avenges early season loss to Bendigo City

By Kieran Iles
Updated July 11 2022 - 4:48am, first published 4:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Men's State League 5 West action between Bendigo City (orange) and Barwon.

BENDIGO City suffered its biggest defeat since returning to the senior ranks, falling 5-nil to Men's State League 5 West powerhouse Barwon on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.