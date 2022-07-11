Barwon avenges early season loss to Bendigo City

BENDIGO City suffered its biggest defeat since returning to the senior ranks, falling 5-nil to Men's State League 5 West powerhouse Barwon on Saturday.
Played at Grovedale Reserve, an illness and injury-depleted City was no match for the Blue and Whites, who set up their win with a fantastic four-goal first half, despite the visitors having plenty of the ball and being unable to convert their chances.
The competition's leading goal scorer Mylton Bailey was in fine form for Barwon, slotting two first half goals, taking his season tally to 21.
Barwon rounded out the win with an 86th minute goal to Cooper McCormack.
The Blue and Whites were able to avenge a 7-nil loss to Bendigo City from back in April.
It was only City's fourth loss for the season, but a costly one in terms of ladder position.
The league's newest team dropped one spot to seventh place on the championship table, overtaken by Lara United, which picked up a point in a 2-2 draw with Ballarat.
Bendigo City's record stands at 6-4-6 ahead of this weekend's home clash against fifth-placed Deakin University (9-8) at Epsom Huntly Recreation Reserve.
The Ducks beat Bendigo City 2-1 in their earlier season clash at Waurn Ponds in late April.
It was a disappointing weekend all-around with Bendigo City's reserves losing 4-2 to Barwon, with Greg Thomas and Luke Burns the goal scorers.
The loss cost City top spot, with Melton Phoenix pulling three points clear following a 3-1 win over Maidstone United at Scovell Reserve.
