Bed 3 Bath 2 Cars 4
Elders Easy Sale closes Wednesday 3 August at 2pm
Indicative selling price $1,200,000 - $1,300,000
LAND: 7.28ha
AGENCY: Elders Real Estate
AGENT: Wayne Heard 0409 248 477
INSPECT: Saturday 1 - 1.30pm
Set on 18 acres of partially cleared native land, this solar passive residence with a carbon neutral footprint has been forged largely from reclaimed materials. Even the mudbricks were fashioned from the earth removed for the site cut.
Great consideration has been given to the home's features such as the solid-fuel heater with a heat-bank and fan-forced distribution to all rooms. Set into an exquisite natural stone feature wall, the wood heater has concertina doors which transition it into an open fireplace so you can toast marshmallows.
While the residence has the understated timeless quality of earthy construction materials, it has an undeniable air of opulence from finer points such as brick arches over doorways and chamfered corners on walls. This is so much more than a three bedroom plus study, two bathroom home, with a four-room mudbrick bungalow. It's a work of art with little pieces of history waiting to be discovered throughout.
Delightful treasures such as 18th-century French door handles were sourced from an antique shop in Germany. An original clawfoot bath has nickel-plated feet, a genuine VicRail luggage rack holds towels, there is even an item from the historical Hotel Shamrock.
These things and many more will provide a connection to different times and places. It has truly been built from love, but it's not only apparent in the house it's also very obvious from the immaculately landscaped gardens.
Lush green well established garden beds under leafy bowers, are complemented with stone retaining walls and brick paths. Veggie beds and a sandpit are nearby a wonderful bungalow which would make an ideal artist studio or guest quarters.
Abundant water is provided through tanks, a bore and two dams. Even the shedding is something special with the interesting lines of a Dutch barn, plus an enormous workshop has an attached garage, storage area and woodshed with some equipment.
National parkland is within 100 metres for mountain bike riding and bush walking. Horse lovers have the nearby pony club, maybe you'd prefer the local tennis courts. It's just 10 minutes to Kangaroo Flat train station for a quick commute to Melbourne, and a 20-minute drive from Bendigo CBD.
