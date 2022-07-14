DETAILS:
Bed 4 Bath 2 Cars 2
$750,000 - $795,000
AGENCY: Ray White Bendigo
AGENT: Matt Connolly 0419 369 844
INSPECT: Saturday 3 - 3.20pm
Individual features and a convenient location make this four-bedroom home ideal for families wanting nearby services such as supermarket, schools and childcare.
Nicely presented inside and out, the home's main bedroom is situated along the wide entrance hall, secluded from the three remaining bedrooms. A full-sized walk-in robe and a luxurious ensuite are highlights in the main suite.
The kitchen comes well equipped with stainless steel appliances as well as a butler's pantry with direct access to the garage. That's nifty.
Open-plan dining, kitchen and family living is a light-filled zone with sliding doors to the undercover patio.
A second living room offers a retreat for parents and kids alike. Year-round family comfort is assured with ducted heating and cooling and a 6.5-kilowatt solar system to help reduce energy costs.
Outside is an expansive alfresco dining area, providing opportunity for seamless indoor-outdoor living and entertaining.
The allotment measures about 662 square metres with wide access to the yard for parking a caravan, trailer or work vehicle. Landscaping is neat, natural and low maintenance which is ideal for busy families and retirees.
All up, a generous home with a good floorplan and a refreshing interior with designer touches here and there. Open this weekend, well worth your inspection.
