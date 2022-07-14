DETAILS:
Bed 4 Bath 2 Cars 1
Advertisement
$710,000 - $740,000
LAND: 1208sqm
AGENCY: Priority1 Property
AGENTS: Annie Tarr 0428 002 575 and Chris Bone 0419 891 715
INSPECT: Saturday 10 - 10.30am
Hidden at the end of a meandering driveway, this two-storey home offers character and charm with its high-pitched roof, dormer windows and wrap-around deck with leafy views.
The home's ground floor is about living and entertaining, with a spacious lounge and sliding glass doors to elevated timber decking. Imagine soaking up the sunset through the tree-top canopy. Special design details include limed dado boards and polished timber floors throughout the living areas. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and ample cabinetry including a pantry cupboard.
Upstairs is the ideal children's domain with three bedrooms, built-in robes, a bathroom and a central living area with soaring timber-lined ceiling. It's perfect for fun-filled sleepovers.
Looking for a new home this weekend? Check out the open homes waiting to welcome you by clicking on the tab on the map here
The private rear yard includes an in-ground pool with a new filter and pump. More outdoor features include oversized carport, chicken coop, veggie beds, rainwater storage and a 6 x 4 -metre Colorbond workshop with power connected. A three-kilowatt solar system will help reduce costs.
Enchanting home in a perfect setting with easy access to schools and La Trobe University. Enjoy local sporting venues, eateries, bush walks, pony club, family tavern and nearby One Tree Hill Regional Park.
Contact the agent to arrange your private inspection.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.