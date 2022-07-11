Bendigo Advertiser
Potential Adelaide trip on cards for Logo Logic

By Kieran Iles
Updated July 11 2022 - 1:56am, first published 1:34am
Logo Logic, ridden by Christine Puls wins a benchmark 64 handicap (1100m) at Ballarat on Sunday. Picture: PAT SCALA/RACING PHOTOS

A SECOND win in his last three starts might be enough to earn Maldon galloper Logo Logic a trip to Adelaide later this month.

