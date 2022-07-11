Potential Adelaide trip on cards for Logo Logic

A SECOND win in his last three starts might be enough to earn Maldon galloper Logo Logic a trip to Adelaide later this month.
The Brian and Ash McKnight-trained five-year-old continued his purple patch of form with a convincing benchmark 64 win over 1100m at Ballarat on Sunday.
The gelded son of Canford Cliffs, out of the mare Barrett's Mark, has finished top two in each of his last three starts, with a second over 1200m at Donald on June 26 behind the smart John Salanitri-trained filly In Her Stride bookended by wins at Donald on June 18 and Ballarat on Sunday.
Logo Logic was superbly ridden by Christine Puls, who had him well-positioned outside the leader First Division in transit, before impressively shooting clear in the straight to score a comfortable 1.5-length win.
It was the five-year-old's third career win in 17 starts, with two of them coming on either a soft or heavy track.
His maiden was achieved on the synthetic at Ballarat at his second start in May 2020.
Co-trainer Ash McKnight conceded Logo Logic had long been a work in progress, but was rapt to see him repay the stable's faith in him.
"A lot of horses do it, they find their purple patch in life and this might be his," he said.
"He's been a little difficult with soundness issues and stuff like that. We've had a bit of trouble getting him sound, but I think we might have finally got him right and he's repaying us now.
"I've always had faith that he could gallop - he won his maiden at his second start and we thought he'd go on with it, but you could just never get him 100 per cent sound.
"He probably doesn't like firm tracks either - he likes a bit of soft going and he performs okay on synthetic. But his real go is the soft tracks."
McKnight is keen for Logo Logic to test the waters up in grade, with a host of suitable races at Morphettville on Saturday, July 30, open to them.
"I think he's entitled to have a go at something a bit better for his CV," he said.
"There's a couple of races for him in Adelaide in three weeks that I think will suit him, depending on what we decide to put him in.
"If I want to throw total caution to the wind, we might nominate him in the (Listed) TAB Lightning Stakes.
"He would get no weight, 1050m and (if) he puts himself on speed, and got a soft track, you'd nearly have a crack at it.
"Other than that there's an 1100m benchmark 86 and a (benchmark) 68 1200m, so three options for him.
"He'll probably go to the lesser one and try and win again, but we will see how he pulls up this week and try and make that our focus.
"Hopefully we can find a few mates to go with him."
An obvious candidate to join Logo Logic should he be Adelaide bound would be the four-year-old San Marino.
The talented former Danny O'Brien-trained sprinter has been with the McKnights since early last year and broke through for a well-deserved win at Donald last month in his seventh run for the stable.
His win formed part of a treble on the day for the McKnights, who also enjoyed success with Logo Logic and Oak Bridge.
San Marino, a winner of two and placed twice in 10 career starts, is a likely starter at Bendigo this Thursday.
