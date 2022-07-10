Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Coroner to examine woman's disappearance

By Tara Cosoleto
Updated July 10 2022 - 10:39pm, first published 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Krystal Fraser was just days away from giving birth when she vanished 13 years ago.

Krystal Fraser was just days away from giving birth when she vanished from a town in Victoria's central north.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.