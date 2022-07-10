NCFL: Top three sides flex muscle with big wins in round 11

THE strength of the North Central Football League's top three teams was on display on Saturday.
Birchip-Watchem, Sea Lake Nandaly and Donald fill the top three rungs on the ladder and were victorious by a combined 372 points in round 11.
Donald recorded its biggest win for 11 years with a 158-point belting of bottom side Charlton.
The Royals were at their dominant best in their 26.19 (175) to 2.5 (17) victory, which featured 15 goals between Blake Grant (six), Josh Potter (five) and Michael Foster (four).
The Royals kicked 13 goals in both the first and second half, while the winless Navies didn't kick the first of their two goals until the third term.
It was Donald's biggest winning margin since beating St Arnaud by 169 points in round 10 of 2011.
* Top-of-the-ladder Birchip-Watchem extended its winning streak to eight in a row with a 127-point hammering at home of St Arnaud.
With Nathan Gordon back in the Bulls line-up, Birchip-Watchem won 26.11 (167) to 6.4 (40).
Gordon, who had been playing this season with Broadview in the Adelaide Football League, kicked six goals in his first game back with the Bulls, who also had Will Sheahan boot five.
* Sea Lake Nandaly belted fellow top-four side Wedderburn by 87 points.
On a day in which the Redbacks celebrated a reunion of their 2012 premiership - the second of their flag four-peat - the Tigers were a class above in their 17.9 (111) to 3.6 (24) victory, with Austin Mertz again the best for Sea Lake Nandaly.
While the Redbacks could muster just three goals as a team, the Tigers had four players - Justin Ellis (four), Wade Donnan (three), Billy McInnes (three) and Will Simpson (three) - kick at least three.
* In the closest game of the round Boort notched its fourth victory of the season with a 14-point win over Wycheproof-Narraport.
Spearheaded by five goals from Brodie Leonard-Shannon, the Magpies won 11.16 (82) to 10.8 (68).
Birchip Watchem Seniors 7.2 16.4 18.8 26.11 (167)
St Arnaud Senior 1.0 3.1 5.1 6.4 (40)
GOALS: Birchip Watchem Seniors: N.Gordon 6, W.Sheahan 5, J.Christie 3, L.Foott 3, S.Pye 2, E.Jaeschke 2, K.Stevens 1, D.Adkins 1, D.Castellano 1, R.Hogan 1, L.Sirett 1; St Arnaud Senior: J.Tillig 1, T.Douglas 1, J.Hicks 1, H.McNally 1
BEST: Birchip Watchem Seniors: N.Gordon, E.Jaeschke, W.Sheahan, L.Sirett, J.Christie, S.Simmons; St Arnaud Senior: undefined.null, D.Gifford, H.Durward, K.Torney, J.Tillig, M.Egan
Sea Lake Nandaly Tigers Seniors 4.1 7.5 12.7 17.9 (111)
Wedderburn Senior 0.2 1.4 2.5 3.6 (24)
GOALS: Sea Lake Nandaly Tigers Seniors: J.Ellis 4, W.Donnan 3, W.Simpson 3, B.Mcinnes 3, M.Elliott 2, J.Daniels 1, C.Michael 1; Wedderburn Senior: J.Rosengren 1, J.McKay 1, J.Douglas 1
BEST: Sea Lake Nandaly Tigers Seniors: A.Mertz, B.Adcock, T.Donnan, M.Elliott, B.Weir, J.Ellis; Wedderburn Senior: J.Lockhart, J.McKay, J.Rosengren, S.Lockhart, M.Mcewen, R.Tonkin
Donald Seniors 6.4 13.9 20.13 26.19 (175)
Charlton Seniors 0.2 0.4 1.5 2.5 (17)
GOALS: Donald Seniors: B.Grant 6, J.Potter 5, M.Foster 4, C.Brooks 3, D.Harrison 2, T.Letts 1, S.Griffiths 1, B.Haddow 1, R.Hards 1, J.Wall 1, C.Anderson 1; Charlton Seniors: K.Clifford 1, A.Walklate 1
BEST: Donald Seniors: R.Barrack, M.Foster, B.Haddow, B.Grant, R.Hards, R.Mcnally; Charlton Seniors: R.Thompson, A.Walklate, A.Judd, P.Soulsby, J.Zagame, J.Thompson
Boort Seniors 4.2 6.6 7.10 11.16 (82)
Wycheproof-Narraport Senior 2.2 4.6 6.7 10.8 (68)
GOALS: Boort Seniors: B.Leonard-Shannon 5, P.Bogers 1, J.Muscatello 1, M.Chisari 1, B.Knight 1, J.Starr 1, C.Gunn 1; Wycheproof-Narraport Senior: J.Bateson 2, M.Beckmans 2, C.Green 2, D.Horbury 1, J.Turner 1, D.McLennan 1, B.Bish 1
BEST: Boort Seniors: K.Wilson, B.Leonard-Shannon, N.Murphy, M.Chisari, L.moss, N.Twigg; Wycheproof-Narraport Senior: D.McLennan, C.Green, J.Kenny, C.Burge, D.Turner, S.Allan
