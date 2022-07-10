THOUSANDS of people visited Canterbury Park on Saturday for the first Eaglehawk Winter Festival.
Developed by the City of Greater Bendigo in collaboration with Eaglehawk businesses and community members, the event aimed to activate the Borough's outdoor areas.
Burra Emporium owner and co-organiser Lorinda Jane said more than 3000 people visited the event through the day.
"The reports I have gotten back have been so positive," she said.
"All the retailers were very busy and I spoke to the market stall holders who said they had a great day's trading.
"The food trucks also did extremely well, with some running out of food and needing to top up.
"There was a great crowd with queues for face painting queues and roving characters entertaining. It just was a beautiful family day."
Ms Jane said organisers hoped to see the event return again next year.
"Each year it could get bigger and better," she said. "A lot of the stallholders are already wanting to book for next year."
Ms Jane said Eaglehawk has changed with more people moving to the area during the pandemic.
"It is changing rapidly. From a retail perspective, there are a lot of new demographics moving to the area from Melbourne, Castlemaine and Daylesford.
"I believe we have the best shopping strip in Bendigo with amazing shops and facilities. People starting to realise that this is a better the part of Bendigo."
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
