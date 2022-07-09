Bendigo Advertiser
Victoria Polcie charge 19-year-old after fatal, multi-vehicle crash

Updated July 9 2022 - 11:23pm, first published 11:18pm
Police charge man following fatal crash in Coimodai near Bacchus Marsh

Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives have charged a man following a fatal, multi-vehicle collision in Coimadai on Friday afternoon.

