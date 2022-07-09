Police charge man following fatal crash in Coimodai near Bacchus Marsh

Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives have charged a man following a fatal, multi-vehicle collision in Coimadai on Friday afternoon.
The 19-year-old has been charged with one count of dangerous driving causing death.
Advertisement
Read more:
Sadly, the male driver of one of the cars involved died at the scene.
The driver of the truck was trapped in his vehicle for a short time while the driver, and only occupant of the bus, wasn't injured.
The Maddingley man has been bailed to appear before Melbourne Magistrates' Court on Monday.
If you're reading this it's because you're a loyal subscriber to the Bendigo Advertiser. If you want to get more out of your subscription join the discussion on the Bendigo Advertiser's subscriber group on Facebook today.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.