Greater Bendigo has recorded 173 new coronavirus cases since Saturday.
It takes the municipality's active cases to 1345.
Campaspe and Mount Alexander both recorded 47 new infections while Mount Macedon had 39 fresh cases.
Central Goldfields and Gannawarra shires each had 21 new cases recorded while Buloke (7) and Loddon (5) didn't see more than 10 new infections.
Victoria's daily COVID-19 cases decrease for third day in a row
Victoria's daily COVID-19 cases have dropped for the third day in a row with the state recording 7934 new infections.
Sunday's new cases were made up of 5658 recorded RATs and 2276 positive PCR tests.
It takes the state's number of active cases to 55,245.
The new cases come after Victoria saw 10,238 cases on Thursday, 9670 on Friday and 8776 on Saturday.
Sadly, two lives were also lost.
Currently, there are 671 COVID-19 hospitalisations with 32 in intensive care and four on ventilators.
Yesterday, Bendigo recorded 226 new COVID cases.
Bendigo doused in sunshine but temperatures stay low
The sun has come out in central Victoria but temperatures are not expected to go above 15 through the regions.
Bendigo is forecast to have a sunny day with a top of 14 degrees.
Further south in Kyneton, patches of early frost and fog will make way for a partly cloudy day with a maximum of 13 expected.
Up near the NSW border, Echuca will be mostly sunny after some morning fog, eventually reaching 15 degrees.
Closer to home Castlemaine and Maryborough will both reach 14 degrees with a sunny day forecast following some morning fog.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
