LVFNL: Panthers win battle of big guns to regain top spot on ladder

LODDON Valley league power sides Marong and Pyramid Hill are now one win apiece against each other this year after the Panthers prevailed in Saturday's return battle of the big guns.
An eight-goal to none second quarter with the wind proved the catalyst for the Panthers' 17.12 (114) to 10.8 (68) victory as they inflicted the first loss of the season on Pyramid Hill.
The 46-point victory at Pyramid Hill has propelled the Panthers back to the top of the ladder after round 13 as they avenged their 12-point loss to the Bulldogs from earlier in the season.
A game that had promised so much in the lead-up was well in control of by the Panthers at half-time as the visitors grasped their chances in front of goal to lead by 41 points at the main break, 12.4 to 5.5.
"I thought we scrapped really well and our defence held up against the breeze in the first quarter (Pyramid Hill led 5.2 to 4.2 at quarter-time)," Marong coach Linton Jacobs said.
"We gave away two 50m penalties in the first quarter that resulted in goals, so we probably could have gone into quarter-time a goal up.
"Then in the second quarter we moved the ball well and made the most of our opportunities forward of centre."
Pyramid Hill had gone into the showdown conceding an average of just 38 points per game, but the Panthers were able to slice through the Bulldogs' defence, kicking 50 points (8.2) during the second term.
"It was a big 30 minutes for us in the second quarter," Jacobs said.
"I think our defence has been pretty good the past month, which we've had a big emphasis on. We believe we've got a lot of options in the forward half and we're confident that if we get enough ball in there we're going to kick a score and that's what happened in the second quarter.
"We were efficient in our forward half and that makes a massive difference."
Marong full-forward Brandyn Grenfell will start next week's game against Newbridge needing four goals to reach the ton after his return of six on Saturday took him to 96 for the seeason.
The best players for the Panthers were led by experienced midfielder Corey Gregg.
"Greggy was fantastic in the midfield and really led the way. He laid some big tackles and did some really important little one percenters," Jacobs said.
"He really set the tone for us in the first half around the contest.
"Lachlan Frankel (two goals) across half-forward took some really strong contested marks and used the ball well and had a good game.
"Young Lachlan Lee (two goals) on the wing kicked a couple of really good goals in the second quarter and ran hard all day.
"And I thought Nathan Walsh in defence did a really good job on Braidy Dickens and Jacob Ede did well when we moved him onto Bailey George, who was looking really dangerous, during the second quarter."
Having trailed by 50 points at three quarter-time, the Bulldogs kicked the first three goals of the final term, but by then the damage had been well and truly done.
"Marong moved the footy really well, particularly off half-back and we just struggled to defend it when they got their quick ball movement going," Pyramid Hill coach Nathan Fitzpatrick said.
"Potentially the score didn't quite do us justice; it was that second quarter where they kicked eight goals that was the big difference. The rest of the game was a good battle.
"We had some moments where we got some good momentum, but it was our skill execution that let us down."
Zac Dingwall, who had the job on Marong forward Kain Robins (one goal), was named best for the Bulldogs.
"Zac is continuing to grow into that position at centre half-back and is a very good asset for us," Fitzpatrick said.
"Brad Driscoll in defence was also really good and similar to Dylan Morison just finds a way to get a fist in."
Bailey George was the Bulldogs' only multiple goalkicker with three.
"We're disappointed with the result today, but there's certainly no alarm bells ringing," Fitzpatrick said.
The Panthers are now one game, plus 37 per cent, clear of the Bulldogs, who do have an extra game still to play having already had two byes.
Mitiamo held off a surging Calivil United in the second half to win a thriller by five points and keep hold of third position.
On what was Mitiamo's John Forbes Tribute Day, the Superoos edged out the Demons by five points, winning 11.12 (78) to 11.7 (73) at home.
It was a result that was certainly reflective of both teams seasons.
The Superoos' 8-4 record now includes five wins by less than two goals, while the Demons, who are 2-9 and on the bottom of the ladder, have now lost five games by 14 points or less.
Mitiamo led by 36 points at half-time, 9.8 to 4.2, and then just did enough in the second half to hang on by less than a kick.
"To be fair, had the game gone for another couple of minutes Calivil probably would have had us," Mitiamo coach Marcus McKern said.
"Unfortunately, Carl Nicholson nicked his hamstring first game back; he played predominantly forward after he done it and then came off halfway through the last quarter.
"And Jay Reynolds' calf tightened up; we were out on our feet late and just trying to hang onto our lead.
"Calivil kept pumping it forward and, fortunately, we were able to hang on."
It's now twice in four games the Superoos have almost blown a position of strength at half-time.
Three weeks earlier the Superoos had been 34 points up on Bears Lagoon-Serpentine at half-time before getting over the line by just seven points.
The Superoos kicked seven of their 11 goals for the game when they had the aid of the breeze in the first term.
In his 400th career senior match, Mitiamo's Lucas Matthews kicked the first goal of the game and finished with three, while Carl Nicholson also snagged three, despite his hamstring concern.
Defender Luke Lougoon was named Mitiamo's John Forbes Medal winner.
After trailing all day the Demons had their chances late in the match to pinch the game, but couldn't capitalise on their opportunities.
"We definitely had our chances to pinch it... just some little errors in the last five minutes where if they had gone our way it could have been a different story," coach Jack Daley said.
Daley returned to the Demons' side from an ankle injury and had an immediate impact, picking up a swag of possessions and kicking two goals.
Ruckman/forward Alex Daniels was the John Forbes Medal winner for the Demons, who given their frustrating run of close losses throughout the season must be close to country Victoria's most competitive last-placed team.
Newbridge kicked its highest score of the season and in doing so lifted itself off the bottom of the ladder with a 64-point win over Inglewood.
In an 89-point turnaround from their round four meeting that Inglewood won by 25, the Maroons prevailed 20.12 (132) to 9.14 (68).
"We've been able to pressure well this year, but we have struggled to hit the scoreboard," Newbridge coach Luke Freeman said.
"But today we pressured well, defended well and scored well, which was really pleasing.
"The boys were really stung after a close loss last week (to Maiden Gully YCW by two points) when we blew some chances and they were really determined today.
"We're playing a good high-pressure brand of footy and we're rapt with the result today."
The trio of Chris Dixon (six), Austin Fithall (four) and Caleb Sanders (four) combined for 14 goals for the Maroons, who raced to a 33-point lead at quarter-time.
The better players for the Maroons - again missing two of their prime midfielders in Harry Whittle (hamstring) and Logan Dixon (foot) - were led by defender Dylan Lloyd.
"Dylan was just amazing for us down back; Caleb Sanders playing mid/forward and kicking four goals was really good; and Jack Clark set the scene for us with his hardness and tackling.
"Overall, though, it was a really good team effort by the boys."
The loss was the eighth in a row for the Blues, who suffered an early blow with an injury to Alex Lowe.
The duo of midfielder Bregon Cotchett (two goals) and Charlie McGaw were two standouts for the Blues, who had Cody Wright kick three goals.
Bridgewater recorded a 42-point victory over Bears Lagoon-Serpentine after setting the tone early in the game.
The Mean Machine were well on the way to victory when they led by 49 points at half-time, before going on to triumph 14.18 (102) to 9.6 (60) at home in the clash of 4th vs 5th.
Josh Martyn was lively again up forward for the Mean Machine, following up his nine goals last week against Inglewood with another six to now have 48 for the year.
"The boys played really well today," Bridgewater coach Rick Ladson said.
"The most pleasing part of the win was we had everyone who did their bit and contribute... we didn't have any passengers today."
For the second week in a row defender Lachlan Allison was named best for the Mean Machine.
"Lachie had another great game down back in terms of nullifying their forwards, setting us up and showing great leadership," Ladson said.
The Mean Machine's best players also featured three of their most consistent midfielders in Callum Prest, Harry Donegan and Emile Pavlich.
The Bears could muster just four goals across the first three quarters before booting five in the final term.
"Bridgewater got away to a six-goal lead at quarter-time, which is never how you want to start a game," Bears coach Justin Laird said.
"And that roughly ended up being the margin at the end of the game.
"Apart from that slow first quarter I thought our effort and intent was there all day, but we didn't execute as well as we would have liked."
Centre half-back Josh Walsh was named the Bears' standout player and has now featured among their best players in all 12 games so far.
Andrew Gladman was the Bears' leading goalkicker with three.
Despite the loss the Bears remain two games clear inside the top five heading into a bye next week.
Marong Seniors 4.2 12.4 15.7 17.12 (114)
Pyramid Hill Seniors 5.2 5.5 7.5 10.8 (68)
GOALS: Marong Seniors: B.Grenfell 6, L.Frankel 2, R.Taylor 2, N.Devanny 2, L.Lee 2, C.Gregg 1, C.Thiesz 1, K.Robins 1; Pyramid Hill Seniors: B.George 3, S.Mann 1, A.Dye 1, E.Caburnay 1, B.Dickens 1, J.Woodward 1, M.Cheesman 1, S.Relouw 1
BEST: Marong Seniors: C.Gregg, L.Frankel, J.Ede, L.Lee, D.Johnstone, N.Walsh; Pyramid Hill Seniors: Z.Dingwall, B.Driscoll, B.George, B.Micevski, A.Dye, D.Morison
Newbridge Seniors 6.3 7.6 13.11 20.12 (132)
Inglewood Seniors 1.0 4.8 8.12 9.14 (68)
GOALS: Newbridge Seniors: C.Dixon 6, A.Fithall 4, C.Sanders 4, J.Murray 2, W.Daly 1, R.Burt 1, T.McLeod 1, M.Hocking 1; Inglewood Seniors: C.Wright 3, B.Cotchett 2, L.Nemet 1, J.Sleep 1, C.McGaw 1, N.Angelino 1
BEST: Newbridge Seniors: D.Lloyd, C.Sanders, T.McLeod, C.Dixon, M.Hocking, A.Fithall; Inglewood Seniors: R.Johnson, B.Cotchett, C.McGaw, C.Wright, L.Matheson, T.Kennedy
Mitiamo Seniors 7.3 9.8 11.9 11.12 (78)
Calivil United Seniors 1.1 4.2 7.6 11.7 (73)
GOALS: Mitiamo Seniors: C.Nicholson 3, L.Matthews 3, R.Wellington 2, J.reynolds 1, R.Turner 1, L.Dale 1; Calivil United Seniors: J.Lawry 3, J.Daley 2, J.Greenwood 2, M.Maxey 1, J.Burns 1, J.Thompson 1, A.Daniels 1
BEST: Mitiamo Seniors: L.Lougoon, L.Dale, J.Vinnicombe, L.Twigg, D.Mowat, N.Twigg; Calivil United Seniors: A.Daniels, J.Daley, J.Lawry, P.Ryan, J.Lea, L.McAllister
Bridgewater Seniors 5.6 9.9 13.16 14.18 (102)
B/L Serpentine Seniors 0.1 2.2 4.2 9.6 (60)
GOALS: Bridgewater Seniors: J.Martyn 6, T.Wood 3, A.Pollock 2, L.Needs 2, T.Estrada 1; B/L Serpentine Seniors: A.Gladman 3, J.Podosky 2, D.Poulter 1, J.Taig 1, J.Laird 1, A.Lewin 1
BEST: Bridgewater Seniors: L.Allison, C.Prest, H.Donegan, J.Martyn, E.Pavlich, A.Pollock; B/L Serpentine Seniors: J.Walsh, H.Gadsden, J.Laird, D.Poulter, J.Bailey, A.Gladman
