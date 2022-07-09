Bendigo Advertiser

Tough finish sinks Herbert's Scottish Open campaign

By Adam Bourke
Updated July 9 2022 - 2:45am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Herbert missed the cut at the Scottish Open. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Lucas Herbert was given a reminder of the treacheries of links golf in the second round of the Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.