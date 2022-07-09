Tough finish sinks Herbert's Scottish Open campaign

Lucas Herbert was given a reminder of the treacheries of links golf in the second round of the Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.
The Bendigo golfer was even-par through 13 holes on day two, inside the top 25 on the leaderboard and well inside the cut line.
Five holes later the 26-year-old was packing his bags for an early departure to St Andrews to prepare for next week's Open Championship.
Herbert dropped five shots on his final five holes - three bogeys and one double bogey - to finish five-over for his round and four-over par for the tournament, one shot outside of the halfway cut.
His round came undone via a rare three-putt on the short par-four fifth hole.
Herbert hit his approach shot to within three-and-a-half metres, but his birdie putt went one-and-a-half metres past the hole and he missed the par putt.
His approach shot on the par-three sixth hole found the greenside bunker and that led to another bogey.
Herbert made a solid par on the seventh hole before a wayward drive on the tough par-four eighth led to a double bogey.
Herbet needed a par on the par-three ninth hole - his final hole for the day - to make the cut.
He had a two metre putt for par, but it slid past the hole.
It was a disappointing end to what had been an encouraging first 13 holes in tough conditions.
He made a great start to be two-under par through his first four holes before three-straight bogeys from the 15th-17th halted his momentum.
A drive into the lip of a fairway bunker led to another bogey on the par-four first hole, but Herbert bounced back with back-to-back birdies on the third and fourth holes.
That put him in good shape to make the cut, but it wasn't to be.
World number one Scottie Scheffler, US PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama and Viktor Hovland were among the players who missed the cut.
At the completion of day two, American Cameron Tringale leads by three shots at seven-under par.
Jason Scrivener (two-over) and Cameron Smith (three-over) were the only Australians to make the cut.
