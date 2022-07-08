A man has been charged over a string of deception, theft and traffic matters after being arrested in the Bendigo CBD on Thursday.
Victoria Police members from Rushworth and Elmore located the man with help from the Bendigo Police.
They arrested the 38-year-old Mooroopna man in the Bendigo CBD and his car was impounded.
The man was wanted in relation to a number of deception, theft and traffic related matters that have occurred over last month in Elmore, Rushworth, Mooroopna, Shepparton and Bendigo areas.
He will face Shepparton Magistrates Court at a later date.
Police are also making further court applications to have the man's vehicle permanently forfeited.
