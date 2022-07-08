Expressions of interest for a tenant to operate a new cafe at the Bendigo Botanic Gardens has opened.
Colliers International Bendigo has been appointed by the City of Greater Bendigo to secure the new tenant.
The cafe will form part of the new $7 million Bendigo Botanic Gardens Larni Garingilang garden currently under construction.
Larni Garingilang - meaning home of growth in the language of the Dja Dja Wurrung - is due to open later this year.
Council director of presentation and assets Brian Westley said the new cafe provided an exciting opportunity for the right operator to establish a successful food business at one of the city's most beautiful and iconic settings and growing event spaces.
"The opportunity to establish a new food business like this doesn't come along very often and we really want to secure an operator who is prepared to make the gardens a go to dining destination for both residents and visitors to the City," Mr Westley said.
"Successful cafés and restaurants operate in Melbourne and Sydney's Royal Botanic Gardens and many other iconic Victorian parklands and this is an opportunity for Greater Bendigo to provide a similar offering.
"The Bendigo Botanic Gardens is a truly beautiful setting and we believe a great food business will only enhance what the gardens already have on offer.
"Colliers International Bendigo are an experienced real estate company with the ability to widely market this opportunity to potential café and restaurant operators."
The new Larni Garingilang garden is a one-hectare site located between the Bendigo Botanic Gardens and the Garden for the Future.
It fills in what was a vacant section of land to establish a transition between the existing gardens.
As well as the cafe and restaurant function centre, the new gardens will include more than 15,000 local indigenous plants, gathering and educational spaces, wetlands and ponds and a stormwater harvesting system.
The $7 million project is funded with $3.75 million from the state government's Building Works package, $1.75 million from the Australian Government Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program, $550,000 from the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning and $1 million from the City of Greater Bendigo.
The Friends of the Bendigo Botanic Gardens assisted with the design of the project and provided $10,000.
For more details on the café opportunity contact Travis Hurst at Colliers International Bendigo on 0423 388 932 or by email to travis.hurst@colliers.com
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
