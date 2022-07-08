BFNL round 12: Sink or swim for Sandhurst and South Bendigo

Sandhurst's wretched run of bad luck has continued on the eve of its biggest game of the BFNL season.
The Dragons play QEO co-tenant South Bendigo on Saturday in a virtual elimination final, particularly for Sandhurst.
Advertisement
By 5pm on Saturday afternoon, the Dragons will either be inside the top five or two games out.
They go into the South Bendigo clash without star midfielder Lee Coghlan (hamstring) and the club's Mr Fixit - James Coghlan (illness).
Their omission comes on top of the absence of Cooper Smith, Noah Walsh, Matt Thornton, Sean O'Farrell, Isaac Carracher and James Mittell.
"There's not much we can do about it,'' Sandhurst coach Ashley Connick said.
"We're not alone, most clubs are going through it with illness and injury. It's just one of those years where, as a league, we seem to be copping it.
"Our depth has been tested, but we think we have good depth and we'll give it a good crack on Saturday.
"We have selected 22 players that we really believe in."
The ball-winning ability of Lee Coghlan, Walsh and James Coghlan will be missed against South's quality midfield.
The fifth-placed Bloods edged out the Dragons by eight points in round three.
"We thought that was probably our poorest performance of the season,'' Connick said.
"We were off that day and there's no excuse for that. South was good that day and we were disappointing.
"If you're off defensively, South can score quickly, and that's something we've worked on since that day."
The Bloods remain without their number one midfielder Cooper Leon as well as Oscar White and Tom Brereton.
The Bloods are one game ahead of Sandhurst, but they have the worst percentage of the top seven teams.
A victory over the Dragons wouldn't sew up fifth spot, but it would give South a handy buffer with six games remaining.
Advertisement
The race for the BFNL's top three could be all but sewn up if Strathfieldsaye returns from Kyneton with the four points.
Fourth-placed Kyneton is one game and significant percentage behind third-placed Golden Square in the race for the double chance for the finals.
Strathfieldsaye is one further game ahead in second place.
The Tigers will be buoyed by their performance against Strathfieldsaye in their round three clash.
The Tigers took the game right up to the Storm for three quarters before the reigning premiers kicked clear late.
The tighter confines of the Kyneton Showgrounds will suit the home side.
Advertisement
Kyneton's best wins this year were at home against Golden Square and Sandhurst, while Strathfieldsaye's worst performance was a heavy loss to Golden Square on a small ground at Wade Street.
Kyneton will be without classy midfielder/forward Cameron Manuel because of suspension, while the Storm decided to give star forward Lachlan Sharp another week to recover from a groin strain.
Kallen Geary (hamstring) was named on an extended bench for the Storm.
The other three round 12 games are expected to go to script.
Despite the continued absence of key trio Pat McKenna (calf), Jack Scanlon (shoulder) and Brad Bernacki (VFL), top-of-the-table Gisborne should have few difficulties in disposing of Castlemaine at Camp Reserve.
Advertisement
Golden Square makes the trip to Princes Park to play bottom side Maryborough and the Bulldogs should record their fourth win on the trot.
Seventh-placed Eaglehawk has lost four of its past five matches and must collect the four points in Saturday's home game against Kangaroo Flat to stay in touch with the top five.
The Hawks need to find form ahead of next week's big clash with Golden Square at Wade Street.
Gisborne - 40
Strathfieldsaye - 36
Golden Square - 32
Advertisement
Kyneton - 28
South Bendigo - 24
Sandhurst - 20
Eaglehawk - 20
Kangaroo Flat - 12
Castlemaine - 8
Advertisement
Maryborough - 0
2.20pm Saturday at Eaglehawk.
EAGLEHAWK
B: K. Lloyd, D. Hanley, B. Rowles
HB: C. Holmes, Z. Carter, F. Verhey
C: J. Mullen, C. Laangford, B. Thompson
Advertisement
HF: L. Marciano, L. Davis, C. McGlashan
F: D. Williams, D. Richards, S. Thompson
R: J. Lawton, B. Evans, N. Wheeler
Int: J. Thompson, O. Madden, S. Williams, S. Knott
KANGAROO FLAT
B: P. Murphy, N. Keogh, J. Hywood
Advertisement
HB: S. Barnes, R. O'Keefe, L. O'Keefe
C: L. Collins, K. Symons, J. Mayes
HF: M. Rovers, E. Roberts, B. Franzini
F: J. Short, L. Wilson, M. Johnson
R: N. Lang, C. Smith, M. Collins
Int: Z. Sambrooks, J. Barras, M. Holt, H. Lockhart
Advertisement
2.20pm Saturday at QEO.
SANDHURST
B: L. Murdoch, H. Free, L. Ireland
HB: M. Wilkinson, I. Ruff, T. Nally
C: M. Leyden, B. Holmes, A. Wharton
HF: J. Wilkinson, L. Zimmer, L. Hood
Advertisement
F: C. Sexton, J. Wharton, C. Maxted
R: H. Hosking, J. Rodi, Z. Pallpratt
Int: B. Robertson, J. McLean, J. Stewart, B. Montague
SOUTH BENDIGO
B: Z. Hare, D. Johnstone, B. Torpey
HB: N. Horbury, C. Taggert, A. van Heumen
Advertisement
C: S. Maher, S. Langley, O. Simpson
HF: D. Nalder, I. Miller, B. Harvey
F: W. Keck, K. Antonowicz, A. Smith
R: R. Walsh, L. Byrne, M. Herlihy
Int: M. Long, N. Leed, L. Furness, J. Sheahan, B. Poyser, J. Sheean, W. McCaig
2.20pm Saturday at Kyneton.
Advertisement
KYNETON
B: B. Xiriha, F. Driscoll, H. Huntley
HB: J. Safstrom, L. Thompson, M. Crozier
C: J. Gaff, B. McGee, L. Phillips
HF: A. Nolte, G. Dickson, C. Fisher
F: S. Georgiou, R. Magin, R. Pretty
Advertisement
R: J. Orr, H. Yunghanns, D. Bartrop
Int: M. Comben, E. Turner, N. O'Sullivan, H. Sheahan
STRATHFIELDSAYE
B: B. Lester, P. Blandford, J. Hall
HB: R. Wilson, L. Ratcliffe, B. Slater
C: J. Moorhead, B. Hore, C. McCarty
Advertisement
HF: J. Formosa, J. Schischka, L. Gill
F: J. Mayes, J. Neylon, T. Bennett
R: L. Monti, D. Clohesy, B. Alexander
Int: D. Mulquiny, C. Sheahan, H. Conway, M. Hallinan, K. Geary
2.20pm Saturday at Castlemaine.
CASTLEMAINE
Advertisement
B: J. Hood, D. Stephens, J. Watson
HB: R. Pedretti, B. Josey, K. Mcbride
C: T. Horne, A. Mayes, J. Byrne
HF: E. Maltby, B. Henderson, L. Wilkinson
F: Z. Denahy, B. Byrne, J. Chester
R: S. Netleton, D. Slingo, W. Moran
Advertisement
Int: C. Kays, N. Woodman, D. Slingo, B. Moran
GISBORNE
B: Z. Vescovi, L. Rodgers, F. Schipano
HB: M. Cassidy, J. Normington, L. Spear
C: S. Bell-Bartels, N. Doolan, M. Lord
HF: J. Vernon, M. Merrett, H. Thomas
Advertisement
F: D. Davie, E. Minns, M. Panuccio
R: B. Eales, S. Graham, F. Lakey
Int: T. Fraser, L. Ellings, S. Walsh, M. McDonald
2.20pm Saturday at Maryborough.
MARYBOROUGH
B: L. Mackie, K. Lanfranchi, R. Bond
Advertisement
HB: D. Harberger, M. Mcclure, L. Murphy
C: T. Gardam, A. Hare, J. Howell
HF: J. Postle, C. Freeman, L. Hurse
F: P. Van der pol, P. Chard, T. Myers
R: B. Neill, L. Latch, J. Hooper
Int: A. Medlyn, D. Nitschke, C. Perry, L. Guelen, A. Tatchell, J. Britten
Advertisement
GOLDEN SQUARE
B: J. Coe, J. Merrin, L. Jacques
HB: J. Geary, Z. Shelton, L. Duguid
C: R. Hartley, H. Morcom, J. Thrum
HF: T. Reeves, J. Fitzpatrick, J. Burke
F: B. Vaz, R. Monti, J. Brett
Advertisement
R: M. Compston, L. Barrett, J. Hickman
Int: J. Stewart, T. Strauch, B. James, W. Thrum
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.