Interest rate changes announced for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank customers

Changes to Bendigo and Adelaide Bank interest rates will take affect later in July.
The bank announced on Friday afternoon changes to the pricing of its home loan and savings products following the Reserve Bank of Australia's decision to lift the cash rate by 0.50 per cent per annum on Tuesday.
Advertisement
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank home loan customers on a Variable Rate Loan will see the interest rate increase by 0.50 per cent from July 15.
READ MORE
The bank will also increase the interest rate on many of its deposit products including an increase to the rate on its Reward Saver account by 0.60 per cent from July 27.
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank chief customer officer for consumer banking Richard Fennell said the bank encouraged customers to speak with their local branches if they wanted to discuss their options.
"Bendigo and Adelaide Bank carefully considers the impact that rate rises can have on borrowers and savers alike," he said.
"We recognise that savers have been doing it tough and hope this increase over the cash rate for our Reward Saver customers is good news for those seeking a better return on their savings.
"We know every customer's circumstances are different. Customers who are interested in better understanding how the change affects them can use our online Calculators and Tools where they can calculate the impact of a rate rise, prepare a family budget and more."
For more details contact the Mortgage Help Centre on 1300 652 146 or visit bendigobank.com.au/help
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.